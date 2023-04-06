Tracking the Canadians in Round 1 at The Masters

The Masters returns to historic Augusta National this week with four Canadians in the field.

Here is a look at each of their rounds from Day 1:

Mike Weir

2023 Masters - Round 1 Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Par 4 5 4 3 4 3 4 5 4 4 4 3 5 4 5 3 4 4 Score 4 5 4 3 4 3 4 4 4 5 5 2 5 4 4 3 Round Score E E E E E E E -1 -1 E +1 E E E -1 E

How he qualified: Weir won the 2003 Masters and became the first Canadian men's player to win a major championship, an accomplishment that still holds 20 years later. Defending champions gain automatic entry into The Masters for the entirety of their playing careers.

Corey Conners

Tee time: 1:12 p.m. ET

2023 Masters - Round 1 Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Par 4 5 4 3 4 3 4 5 4 4 4 3 5 4 5 3 4 4 Score Round Score

How he qualified: Conners is ranked 28th in the Official World Golf Rankings, automatically gaining him an invite to Augusta as one of the top 50 players in the world.

Adam Svensson

2023 Masters - Round 1 Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Par 4 5 4 3 4 3 4 5 4 4 4 3 5 4 5 3 4 4 Score 4 5 5 4 5 4 4 Round Score E E +1 +2 +3 +4 +4

How he qualified: Svensson won the RSM Classic in November, gaining him an invite to both the 2023 Masters and the PGA Championship.

Mackenzie Hughes

2023 Masters - Round 1 Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Par 4 5 4 3 4 3 4 5 4 4 4 3 5 4 5 3 4 4 Score 4 5 4 3 5 4 Round Score E E E E +1 +2

How he qualified: Hughes won the Sanderson Farms Championship last October, scoring him an invite to the 2023 Masters.