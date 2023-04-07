Tracking the Canadians in Round 2 at The Masters

The Masters returns to historic Augusta National this week with four Canadians in the field.

Here is a look at each of their rounds from Round 2:

Mike Weir

Round 1: 72 (even par)

Round 2 Tee Time: 10:36am ET

2023 Masters - Round 2 Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Par 4 5 4 3 4 3 4 5 4 4 4 3 5 4 5 3 4 4 Score Round Score

How he qualified: Weir won the 2003 Masters and became the first Canadian men's player to win a major championship, an accomplishment that still holds 20 years later. Defending champions gain automatic entry into The Masters for the entirety of their playing careers.

Corey Conners

Round 1: 73 (1-over-par)

Round 2 Tee Time: 9:36am ET with Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose

2023 Masters - Round 2 Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Par 4 5 4 3 4 3 4 5 4 4 4 3 5 4 5 3 4 4 Score Round Score

How he qualified: Conners is ranked 28th in the Official World Golf Rankings, automatically gaining him an invite to Augusta as one of the top 50 players in the world.

Adam Svensson

Round 1: 75 (3-over)

Round 2 Tee Time: 12:06pm ET with Patrick Reed and Sahith Theegala

2023 Masters - Round 2 Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Par 4 5 4 3 4 3 4 5 4 4 4 3 5 4 5 3 4 4 Score Round Score

How he qualified: Svensson won the RSM Classic in November, gaining him an invite to both the 2023 Masters and the PGA Championship.

Mackenzie Hughes

Round 1: 76 (4-over)

Round 2 Tee Time: 12:18pm ET with Shane Lowry and Thomas Pieters

2023 Masters - Round 2 Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Par 4 5 4 3 4 3 4 5 4 4 4 3 5 4 5 3 4 4 Score Round Score

How he qualified: Hughes won the Sanderson Farms Championship last October, scoring him an invite to the 2023 Masters.