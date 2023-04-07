Tracking the Canadians in Round 2 at The Masters
The Masters returns to historic Augusta National this week with four Canadians in the field.
Here is a look at each of their rounds from Round 2:
Mike Weir
Round 1: 72 (even par)
Round 2 Tee Time: 10:36am ET
2023 Masters - Round 2
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|Score
|Round Score
How he qualified: Weir won the 2003 Masters and became the first Canadian men's player to win a major championship, an accomplishment that still holds 20 years later. Defending champions gain automatic entry into The Masters for the entirety of their playing careers.
Corey Conners
Round 1: 73 (1-over-par)
Round 2 Tee Time: 9:36am ET with Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|Score
|Round Score
How he qualified: Conners is ranked 28th in the Official World Golf Rankings, automatically gaining him an invite to Augusta as one of the top 50 players in the world.
Adam Svensson
Round 1: 75 (3-over)
Round 2 Tee Time: 12:06pm ET with Patrick Reed and Sahith Theegala
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|Score
|Round Score
How he qualified: Svensson won the RSM Classic in November, gaining him an invite to both the 2023 Masters and the PGA Championship.
Mackenzie Hughes
Round 1: 76 (4-over)
Round 2 Tee Time: 12:18pm ET with Shane Lowry and Thomas Pieters
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|Score
|Round Score
How he qualified: Hughes won the Sanderson Farms Championship last October, scoring him an invite to the 2023 Masters.