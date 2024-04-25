VANTAA, Finland — Gavin McKenna scored twice and Canada opened with a 6-3 win over Sweden on Thursday at the world men's under-18 hockey championship.

Jett Luchanko had a goal and an assist and Malcolm Spence, Matthew Schaeffer and Carson Wetsch also scored for Canada. Porter Martone added two assists.

Carter Geroge made 26 saves to pick up the win.

Alexander Zetterberg led Sweden with two goals and an assist. Melvin Fernstrom also scored. Love Harenstam made 20 saves.

Canada had a 4-1 lead after the first period, but two goals from Zetterberg in the second cut the lead to one goal.

Schaefer scored a minute after Zetterberg's second goal to kill Sweden's momentum, and George made nine saves in the third period to help cement the win.

Canada next faces Czechia on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Month Date, 20XX.