SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night.

Maxey also had seven assists and six rebounds to help the 76ers overcome a 21-point deficit.

Embiid and Harden rested foot injuries but the rest of the 76ers snapped Sacramento's six-game winning streak.

Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell and Georges Niang all had 17 points for the Sixers.

De’Aaron Fox had 31 points and nine assists for the Kings (26-19). Harrison Barnes had 27 points, going 6 for 9 from 3-point range.