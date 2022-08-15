Dominant fashion doesn't begin to describe the effort the Americans made in their final game of the week.

Right from the start, USA came out on a mission picking up a 15-3 win over Israel at the 2022 IIJL World Junior Lacrosse Championship, earning themselves a bronze medal for the third straight tournament.

Nate Senez opened the scoring for the red, white and blue, followed by goals from Tate Watts, Cooper Demallie and Brian Russell to grab a 4-0 lead after quarter one at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Israel's Will Adams scored the first goal of the second quarter, but America responded with four straight by Spencer Vandenberg, Russell and Watts (x2) to lead 8-1 at the mid-way mark.

Once again, Israel would open the scoring in the third quarter as Josh Yachney fired one past Cam Pilon. Jaxson Porter would also net one for Israel in a losing effort, but the American offence proved to be overpowering for two teams playing their fifth game in six days.

The final frame saw Demallie, Cade Padelford, Kyle Morrison and Russell Maher all find the back of the net behind Jackson Hainer. Israel's Hainer made 29 saves in the game. Pilon stopped 34/37 for USA, while William Dempsey came in part way through the last quarter for his first action of the tournament, stopping all three shots he faced.

Russell and Maher each finished the game with six points, capping off a very strong tournament for both of them. Demallie ended the game with two goals and three assists while Tate Watts buried his third hat trick of the tournament.

Brian Russell and Lucas Podvey were named players of the game for their respective teams.

This was the third straight finish USA has found themselves accepting bronze behind Canada and Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) in the World Junior Lacrosse Championship.