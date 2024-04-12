LANGLEY, B.C., April 12, 2024 – The Vancouver Bandits announced Friday that the club has re-signed 2024 U SPORTS most valuable player Diego Maffia for the club’s upcoming Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season at Langley Events Centre (LEC).

Maffia appeared in 14 contests (four starts) with the Bandits last summer and averaged 7.1 points, 2.4 assists, 1.4 rebounds and 15.2 minutes per game in his first season of professional basketball. In his first pro career start on June 3, 2023, Maffia recorded a double-double and the game-winning basket as part of a 15-point, 11-assist performance against the Calgary Surge.

This will be the Bandits’ sixth season and Maffia’s second with the club. A native of Victoria, B.C., and an alumnus of Oak Bay Secondary, Maffia returns to Vancouver on a ‘developmental contract,’ which allows the 22-year-old guard to retain his eligibility for a fifth year at the University of Victoria, where he has starred for the Vikes since 2019.

Prior to the 2023-24 U SPORTS season, Maffia spent last summer with the Bandits after being drafted sixth overall in the first round of the 2023 CEBL Draft.

“After a great experience last summer, I knew that I wanted to run it back. We have some unfinished business to take care of and I can’t wait to do it in front of the best fanbase in the country!” Maffia said.

Maffia has enjoyed a decorated U SPORTS career to date. He has been named a first team all-Canadian and Canada West player of the year twice in consecutive years (2022-23 and 23-24), and has led the Vikes to three straight Canada West championships and U SPORTS Final 8 appearances.

Over the course of four seasons at Victoria, Maffia is averaging 28.3 minutes, 20.1 points, 3.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 3.4 three-pointers made per game on 34.8 per cent shooting from long range across 75 games played (56 starts).

“I felt it was important to sign and announce Diego as a standard player. He will have a development contract to maintain his eligibility but I view him as a high level pro who has earned a proper roster spot with us. Diego has proven he belongs in this league and we are excited about working with him again this summer,” said Bandits head coach and general manager Kyle Julius.

