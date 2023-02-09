A great deal of Major League Soccer of experience will head the Vancouver Whitecaps' reserve team coaching staff.

The team has named former United States midfielder Ricardo Clark head coach of their MLS NEXT Pro side, Whitecaps FC II, with Nick Dasovic becoming the team's academy high potential player (HPP) head coach.

"We believe that these changes within our staffing team will help enhance our high-performance player pathway,” sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement. “When Ricardo joined our club in 2021, his role included a focus on the development and progression of our young players, and this will be a great opportunity for him to take the next step in his coaching career. We are also thankful to have Nick continuing to play a key role in our development structure, as he brings an abundance of experience and knowledge.”

Clark, 39, joined the team as an assistant coach in 2021. Capped 34 times by the USMNT, the Atlanta native spent 15 seasons in MLS with the New York MetroStars, San Jose Earthquakes, Houston Dynamo and Columbus Crew. Clark also spent parts of three seasons in Germany with Eintracht.

A three-time MLS All-Star, Clark won back-to-back MLS Cups in 2006 and 2007 with the Dynamo.

Vancouver-born Dasovic spent time with the Whitecaps as a player from 2002 to 2005. He has extensive coaching experience in Canada, having led the under-20 and under-23 sides and served as interim head coach of Toronto FC in 2010.