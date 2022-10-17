MADRID (AP) — Villarreal defeated Osasuna 2-0 with a pair of goals by Arnaut Danjuma to end a four-match winless streak in the Spanish league on Monday.

Danjuma scored with a neat backheel flick in the first half and from a penalty kick in the second to give the hosts their first league victory since early September.

The result moved Villarreal to seventh place. Osasuna dropped to ninth place. It is winless in three straight league games.

Osasuna next hosts Espanyol on Thursday, while Villarreal visits second-placed Barcelona.

Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 3-1 in the first clásico of the season on Sunday to open a three-point lead.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Villarreal next visits second-place Barcelona on Thursday. Osasuna