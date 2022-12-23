Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin and hockey legend Gordie Howe are now tied for second on the NHL’s all-time goal list after Ovechkin scored his 21st of the season Friday night against the Winnipeg Jets.

Ovechkin and Howe sit at 801 goals, still 93 behind Wayne Gretzky, who scored 894 goals over his 1,487 career games. Howe netted his 801 goals in 1,767 games, while Ovechkin accomplished his current tally in 1310 games.

The 37-year-old native of Moscow now has 21 goals and 18 assists through 36 games in 2022-23, his 18th season in the NHL with the Caps.

Ovechkin has been the league’s most prolific and consistent goal scorer since being selected first overall in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft by the Capitals. He netted 52 goals in his rookie season in 2005-06 en route to winning the Calder Memorial Trophy and scored a career-high 65 just two seasons later. Ovechkin has won the Maurice Rocket Richard Trophy a record nine times as well as three Hart Memorial Trophies and one Conn Smythe during his lone Stanley Cup triumph in 2018.

Ovechkin has secured nine 50-goal seasons in his career which is tied with Mike Bossy and Gretzky for most all-time.

The only time Ovechkin has scored less than 32 goals was when he had 24 goals in 45 games during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 campaign.