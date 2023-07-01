Weather delay halts play with tight leaderboard at ATB Classic

SHERWOOD PARK, Alberta—Davis Lamb, who got into the field of the ATB Classic through a Monday qualifier, held a two-shot lead on Saturday when officials halted play for the day because of dangerous weather.

Lamb was 3-under through 10 holes and was 15-under for the tournament when officials called players off the Northern Bear Golf Course for the second time. There had been an earlier two-hour suspension of play, and golfers competed for an hour and 10 minutes after that before leaving the course for good.

The third round will resume on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. Following the completion of the round, players will be re-grouped and sent off in threesomes on both Nos. 1 and 10 tees.

Lamb, of Bethesda, Maryland, holds his lead over four players—Charlie Reiter of Palm Desert, California, first-round leader Carr Vernon of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and second-round co-leaders Nicolo Galletti of Berkeley, California, and Eric Lilleboe of Okemos, Michigan.

Tied for sixth, at 12-under, are Taylor Funk of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Eric McCardle of Oak Harbor, Washington, and Corey Shaun of Downers Grove, Illinois.

The low Canadian is A.J. Ewart of Coquitlam, British Columbia, who is 9-under through 14 and is tied for 20th.