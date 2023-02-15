When is the NHL Trade Deadline and how to watch Tradecentre on TSN

The NHL Trade Deadline is coming up in just over two weeks, with contenders aiming to improve their rosters prior to the deadline on March 3 at 3 p.m. ET.

Watch and stream TSN TradeCentre LIVE on March 3 on TSN, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

A pair of big moves have already been made prior to the deadline with the New York Islanders acquiring Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat and the New York Rangers bolstering their offence by trading for Vladimir Tarasenko.

2022 Trade Deadline By the Numbers

Last season, 27 trades were made on the March 21 deadline, involving 42 players and 22 picks. Twelve of the trades involved Canadian teams, including the Montreal Canadiens sending Artturi Lehkonen to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche for defenceman Justin Barron and a second-round pick in 2024.



Who’s on the 2023 Trade Bait Board?

San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meier still tops TSN’s Trade Bait Board. The 26-year-old winger has 51 points in 53 games this season and, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, is being pursued by both the New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes ahead of March 3.

There has been lots of trade talk linking Sharks defenceman Erik Karlsson to the Edmonton Oilers but the team continues to face salary cap issues, as they are ‘dollar-in, dollar-out’ and would struggle to fit Karlsson’s $11.5 million AAV under the cap.

Arizona Coyotes defenceman Jakob Chychrun remains No. 2 on the Trade Bait Board, and has been scratched from the Coyotes lineup due to “trade related reasons.” The 24-year-old has registered seven goals and 21 assists in 36 games this season, his seventh with the Coyotes.

Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman Vladislav Gavrikov has also been scratched for trade-related reasons but, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston, no deal appears close due to the high asking price from the Blue Jackets. Gavrikov appears to be an option for the Oilers as his cap hit ($2.8 million) is much lower than Karlsson’s.

"As good as the cap looks on Gavrikov for the Oilers and other teams, I think there's still some 'sticker shock' on the price because the Blue Jackets are sticking, at least to this point, to a three-draft pick kind of return: a first, a third and a fourth at least one team was told this week and I think what makes that even tougher is the fact that this player is a pending unrestricted free agent," Johnston said on Insider Trading. "It doesn't sound like he's inclined to talk to whatever team ends up acquiring him about an extension at this point in time and so you'd be spending those three assets for a rental player who probably wants to become a free agent this summer."



When is the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline?

When: Friday, March 3 at 3 p.m. ET



How to watch the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline?

How to watch: Watch and stream TSN Tradecentre LIVE on March 3 on TSN, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.