NFL Draft Day has arrived.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is a heavy favourite to be the first overall pick for the Chicago Bears, and the belief is that the first three selections will all be quarterbacks.

As it stands, on FanDuel, the trio of Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels are expected to hear their names called first.

The exact order of Williams-Drake Maye-Jayden Daniels is -230 on FanDuel.

The only other option shorter than 5-1 is Williams-Daniels-J.J. McCarthy at +370. Meanwhile, Williams-Maye-McCarthy comes in at +1200 and is the only other option of 15-1 or shorter.

With the top three picks seemingly spoken for, the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers will have all the attention turned to them with the fourth and fifth selections of the night.

Will they make a selection or trade back? That's the question.

WILL ARIZONA TRADE THEIR 4TH PICK BEFORE THE SELECTION IS MADE?

Will the Cardinals make a draft night trade Option Odds Yes +240 No -350

The Cardinals enter the draft in a great spot. The team has six picks in the top 90 in the draft – including No. 4 and No. 27 in the first round. Last year, Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort made a splash on draft night. Ossenfort made not one but two Round 1 deals, moving back from No. 3 to No. 12 in a deal with the Texans, before jumping back into the Top 10 to grab Paris Johnson Jr. with the sixth pick. Marvin Harrison Jr. is the favourite on FanDuel Sportsbook to be taken with the fourth pick. The junior out of Ohio State has been one of the best wide receivers in the country for years and is ready to make an impact in the NFL. That would make sense for Arizona. In 2024, quarterback Kyler Murray will carry a $49 million cap hit. The 2019 first-overall pick is worth the money, but now the team has to surround him with younger talent. Or, in other words: Cheaper talent. Harrison Jr. would check many boxes for a franchise looking to make a splash this week. WILL THE CHARGERS TRADE THEIR 5TH PICK BEFORE THE SELECTION IS MADE Will the Chargers make a draft night trade Option Odds Yes -118 No -108

It's the dawn of new days for the Los Angeles Chargers.

General manager Joe Hortiz is set for his first draft with the Chargers, and his new head coach, Jim Harbaugh, is right by his side.

As the odds suggest, the Chargers' decision on Thursday night isn't as easy as it is for the Cardinals.

The -118 price tag on them to trade their first-round pick implies a probability of 54.13 per cent.

This Chargers roster needs a lot of work. While the team does have an extra fourth-round pick, it only has three selections inside the top 100.

However, this isn't the first time Harbaugh has been in this position.

In 2011, he had just been hired by the San Francisco 49ers, the team that had the No. 7 pick in the draft.

Harbaugh, alongside first-year general manager Trent Baalke, stayed put and selected linebacker Aldon Smith.

Currently, McCarthy is the favoruite to be selected with the fifth pick Thursday night at +250.

Not far behind him are offensive tackles JC Latham at +350 and Joe Alt at +400.