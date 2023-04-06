World No. 8 Will Zalatoris and LIV Golf's Kevin Na have each withdrawn from The Masters, it was announced Thursday afternoon.

Na withdrew after nine holes with an illness, while Zalatoris' week ends due to an undisclosed injury.

Watch and stream The Masters all week on TSN, TSN+, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Zalatoris was set to tee off at 1:24 p.m. ET and announced his withdrawal just prior to the start of his round. The 26-year-old has played in seven events this season with his best result coming at the Genesis Invitational in February, where he placed fourth.

Na was grouped with Canadian Mike Weir, who made up the first group of the day. Na was 4-over when he pulled out. The 39-year-old resigned from the PGA Tour and jumped to LIV last summer.

He has placed 20, eighth and 23, respectively, in LIV's three tournaments so far in 2023.