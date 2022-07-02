CARDIGAN, Prince Edward Island, Canada—Toronto’s Chris R. Wilson followed his sterling, second-round, 8-under 64 with another gem Saturday, shooting a 66 to take control of the Prince Edward Island Open presented by IMP Solutions. He leads a quartet of players by three strokes with 18 holes remaining.

Wilson maintained his spot atop the leaderboard with his eight-birdie, two-bogey performance. He was in a four-way tie for first after 36 holes and made his move Saturday. He had birdies on six of seven holes at one point to create some breathing room.

“I was able to play that middle stretch really well,” Wilson said. “I lipped out a few putts coming in after the weather delay, which was a little tough, but I was still able to make a couple of things which was awesome.” Rain descended on Dundarave Golf Course, forcing officials to halt play for approximately 90 minutes.

Wilson acknowledged being happy about continuing to be in the lead. However, he insists nothing changes going into the last round.

“I’m just sticking to my game plan,” Wilson said. “That’s hit the same clubs off the tee that I’m doing and that’s it.”

All things considered, Brendan MacDougall is an unlikely contender after three rounds. The 24-year-old from Calgary moved up 37 positions Saturday with 10 birdies with a sizzling 63, improving to 12-under. He’s in a second-place tie with Brian Carlson, Perry Cohen and Austin Hitt. They trail leader Chris R. Wilson by three strokes entering the final 18 holes at the Dundarave Golf Course.

MacDougall’s rise comes on the heels of some early struggles this season on PGA TOUR Canada. He tied for 41st at the season-opening Royal Beach Open in Victoria and then missed the cut at the ATB Classic in Edmonton.

MacDougall began the PEI Open with rounds of 71 and 70 before getting off to a hot start on day three. He birdied his first three holes and seven on the front nine to expedite his climb. Three additional birdies followed. MacDougall’s lone bogey came on the par-3 No. 7.

Wilson and MacDougall will be playing partners in the final round.

“I shot MacDougall a text during the rain delay. I saw his round and I congratulated him,” Wilson said. “That’s a crazy round.”

Besides MacDougall and the other three currently in second place—Americans Austin Hitt and Brian Carlson and Switzerland’s Perry Cohen—several others are still in contention. Cooper Dossey, Parker Gilliam, Trent Phillips and Luke Schniederjans are all 11-under. Sunday’s champion wins $36,000 and 500 Fortinet Cup points.