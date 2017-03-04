1h ago
Pens hope Letang's injury isn't long-term
TSN.ca Staff
Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Kris Letang has missed four games with an upper-body injury and remains without a timetable for a return.
Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said Saturday Letang’s injury is “a little more complicated than day-to-day” and added the team is "hoping it’s not a long-term injury."
Letang has been sidelined since Feb. 21, when he logged just under 29 minutes of ice time against the Carolina Hurricanes.
The Penguins added defencemen Ron Hainsey, Mark Streit and Frank Corrado ahead of the trade deadline to help provide depth to their banged-up defence.
In addition to Letang, the Penguins are currently without defenceman Olli Maata due to a hand injury and Trevor Daley due to a knee injury. Defenceman Justin Schultz returned last weekend after missing three games with a concussion.
Letang, 29, owns five goals and 29 assists in 41 games with the Penguins this season.