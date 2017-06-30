– THE REPORTERS moves to a new Sunday at 9 a.m. ET timeslot beginning September 10 on TSN2, and in addition will be available on TSN Radio stations across the country –



– Dave Hodge hosts with panellists Steve Simmons and Bruce Arthur –

TORONTO (June 30, 2017) – TSN today announced that the weekly Bell Media Studios in-house production, THE REPORTERS, is set to relaunch with a new half-hour format beginning Sunday, September 10 at 9 a.m. ET on TSN2. The series will broadcast live from the TSN 1050 studio in Toronto, and will be available on TSN Radio stations across the country. Hosted by Dave Hodge with panellists Steve Simmons and Bruce Arthur, THE REPORTERS is a live roundtable sports debate show that focuses on the most interesting, controversial, and talked-about issues and topics in the world of sports from a uniquely Canadian perspective, while also welcoming special guest panellists.

Across TSN Radio, THE REPORTERS will air live at 9 a.m. ET on TSN 1050 Toronto, TSN 1200 Ottawa, and TSN 690 Montreal, and will be available the same morning on TSN 1260 Edmonton, TSN 1150 Hamilton, TSN 1290 Winnipeg, and TSN 1040 Vancouver.

The previous iteration of the show, TSN THE REPORTERS WITH DAVE HODGE, premiered on TSN in October 2002 on Sunday mornings, before moving to a Monday timeslot in January 2016.

“We’re thrilled to be back on Sunday mornings, a natural fit for the program as comfortable as your morning coffee,” said Dave Hodge, Host, THE REPORTERS. “Conversation and debate are a perfect pairing for a weekend morning, and we look forward to providing viewers with our brand of analysis and discussion on the sports world’s hot-button issues each week in this popular timeslot.”

The series will take a hiatus for the next two months before its relaunch in September. Hodge, Michael Farber, Simmons, and Arthur will continue to appear on TSN specials including FREE AGENT FRENZY, TRADECENTRE, and NHL SEASON PREVIEW.