-
17m ago
The Bulldogs came up short Sunday afternoon in Oshawa. Niki Petti and Brandon Saigeon scored for the Bulldogs but it wasn't enough as the Bulldogs were ultimately frustrated by Generals goalie Jeremy Brodeur. Stew and Pete break it down from Oshawa.
-
19h ago
The Hamilton Bulldogs couldn't capitalize on the momentum of their win the night before and dropped a close contest to the Niagara IceDogs Saturday night 4-3. Matthew Strome got two goals in a losing effort and Marian Studenic picked up the other Bulldogs goal. Stew Kernan and Louis B break it down from the rink.
-
Feb 3
The Hamilton Bulldogs got off to a good start against the Barrie Colts with a 2-0 lead, but had that lead disappear near the end of the 2nd period. The Bulldogs were in need of a go ahead goal in the 3rd and Marian Studenic who had scored earlier stepped up and got the winner. The other Bulldogs goal was scored by Brandon Saigeon. Stew Kernan and Louis B sum it all up from the Hammer.
-
Feb 3
Hamilton Tiger Cats Quarterback Zach Collaros joins Jamie Thomas to give a quarterbacks perspective on the greatness of Tom Brady, the season Matt Ryan had and expectations for Super Bowl LI.
-
Super Bowl LI
-
1:56
Are the Patriots the most hated team in recent memory?
-
1:21
Saturday excited to see if Falcons' offence can keep balance
-
0:17
Patriots touch down in Houston
-
2:01
Was Brady Sr. wrong for publicly blasting Goodell?
-
2:04
McNabb expects Belichick to attack Falcons' run game
-
1:47
Super Bowl media day never disappoints
-
1:26
The Tom Brady GOAT movie trailer
-
0:46
Brady pumps up crowd before Pats depart for Super Bowl
-
0:31
Law guarantees Super Bowl title for Patriots
-
0:52
Brady: Goodell handing over trophy would mean Pats won
-
-
Feb 2
Canadian Press senior hockey writer Jonas Siegel joins TSN 1150's Game Day with Jamie Thomas and Louie B to discuss the importance of Morgan Rielly to the Leafs, the St. Louis Blues goalie situation, and why the Blues decided to fire Ken Hitchcock.
-
Latest Leafs Videos
-
1:25
'The ultimate pro': Brady is Babcock's favourite athlete
-
3:36
NHL: Maple Leafs 6, Bruins 5
-
2:21
Lamoriello hopes Corrado gets picked up off waivers
-
1:57
Matthews, Leafs hit reset button ahead of Boston showdown
-
1:39
Andersen looks to regroup while adjusting to slimmer pants
-
0:28
Matthews on Hughes wearing jersey: "Definitely pretty cool to see that"
-
1:36
Babcock needs to get slumping Leafs to focus on one game at a time
-
5:02
Could the Maple Leafs be sellers at the deadline?
-
3:25
McKenzie doesn’t think Nylander is on the trade block
-
3:18
Leafs about 'to see what we're made of'
-
-
Feb 3
O'Neil: Comparisons could be made to Doug Flutie
Bubba O'Neil from CHCH joins Jamie Thomas to discuss the war of words between Lebron James and Charles Barkley, Johnny Manziel potentially joining the CFL and they also make the case for Terrell Davis as an NFL Hall of Famer.
-
Feb 2
Murphy: Raptors still the second best team in East
The Athletic contributor and Raptors Republic managing editor Blake Murphy joins TSN 1150's to discuss the Raptors loss to the Boston Celtics and whether it is time to panic over the Raptors slide.
-
Latest Raptors Videos
-
2:09
NBA: Raptors 94, Magic 102
-
2:04:00
NBA: Raptors vs. Magic
-
1:54
Ibaka, Magic add to Raptors' misery
-
3:08
The Raptors' free fall continues
-
2:52
DeRozan's injury an opportunity for others
-
1:07
DeRozan out tonight against Magic
-
3:13
Cabbie Presents: Kyle Lowry's Love Language
-
2:09:03
NBA: Pelicans vs. Raptors
-
5:37
Mitchell discusses the Raptors current slide
-
6:14
Mitchell discusses athletes taking a stand
-
-
Feb 2
Sawkiw: Stellar class of Canadian Baseball HOF inductees
TSN 1150 MLB insider Warren Sawkiw joins TSN 1150's Tatti and Marsh to discuss the Class of 2017 in the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame that includes Roy Halladay, Vladimir Guerrero, and the 2015 Gold Medal Pan Am winning baseball team.
-
Feb 2
Milton: Passion for Hamilton soccer alive and well
The Hamilton Spectator's Steve Milton joins TSN 1150's Tatti and Marsh to discuss the Canadian Premier League which is gaining momentum and the fans who are following a team that does not exist yet.
-
Feb 2
Hamilton Tiger Cats defensive coordinator Jeff Reinbold joins Jamie Thomas to dissect both teams taking part in Super Bowl LI, they also touch on the Falcons bizarrely losing their playbook and what it means for the team.
-
Feb 1
Shilton: Leafs identity fell apart in Dallas
TSN Maple Leafs reporter Kristen Shilton joins TSN 1150's Tatti and Marsh to discuss the Leafs poor performance in Dallas, Martin Marincin's inconsistency and how she expects them to respond when they face the Blues.
-
Feb 2
Taylor: Jones missing Scotties is beyond shocking
SportCentre's Derek Taylor joins Jamie Thomas to discuss the surprise of Jennifer Jones not participating at the Scotties, media availability leading up to Super Bowl LI and some of the oddest prop bets at hand.
-
Feb 2
Trask: Football has changed to favor offensive players
CBS analyst and former Oakland Raiders CEO Amy Trask joins Jamie Thomas to chat about being apart of a Super Bowl bound franchise and coming up short, Tom Brady's legacy and the Atlanta Falcons impressive season.
-
Feb 1
Bulldogs rookie donates $3000 in support of youth mental health intiatives
Bulldogs rookie Zack Jackson joined TSN 1150 Tatti and Marsh to discuss his donation of $3000 to the Children's Mental Health Ontario services, and how his rookie season has been going with the Bulldogs
-
Feb 1
Wyshynski: There was a weird coaching dynamic in St. Louis
Yahoo Sports Puck Daddy editor joins TSN 1150's Tatti and Marsh to discuss the St. Louis Blues firing head coach Ken Hitchcock and what direction the Blues are heading, and other storylines heading into the second half of the season.
-
Jan 31
Toronto Raptors analyst Jack Armstrong joins TSN 1150's Tatti and Marsh to discuss the Raptors recent slide, the loss of DeMar Derozan for the next two games, and how they can turn it around.
-
Feb 1
Simmonds: All-Star Game was an amazing experience
Philadelphia Flyers winger Wayne Simmonds chats with Jamie Thomas about being an All-Star MVP and his experience this past weekend in Los Angeles.
{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
- nhl
- nba
- nfl
Scoreboard
{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
- nhl
- nba
- nfl
Scoreboard
TSN
-
Sports
-
NHL
- News
- Video
- Scores
- Schedule
- Standings
- Statistics
- Bobcast
- Teams
- Players
- Leaders
- Transactions
- Tradecentre
- Draftcentre
-
NFL
-
CFL
-
NBA
- News
- Video
- Scores
- Schedule
- Standings
- Statistics
- Teams
- BioSteel
- Players
- Leaders
- Injuries
- Transactions
- All-Star Game
-
MLB
-
Tennis
-
Soccer
-
Hockey Canada
- News
- Video
- Scores
- Schedule
- Standings
- Statistics
- Spengler Cup
- Women's Worlds
- Men's Worlds
- World Juniors
- World U18
- RBC Cup
-
Curling
- News
- Video
- TSN Skins Game
- Playdowns
- Scotties
- Curling on TSN
- WCT Money Trail
- CTRS Rankings
- Season of Champions
- 2017 Olympic Trials
- Men's Tour
- Women's Tour
- Past Brier Champs
-
NCAA
-
UFC
-
Golf
- More Sports
- NHL
- Video
- Live
- Radio
- Fantasy
- TSN Originals
- BARDOWN
- Shop
-
More