1h ago
Philadelphia Flyers winger Wayne Simmonds chats with Jamie Thomas about being an All-Star MVP and his experience this past weekend in Los Angeles.
20h ago
Toronto Raptors analyst Jack Armstrong joins TSN 1150's Tatti and Marsh to discuss the Raptors recent slide, the loss of DeMar Derozan for the next two games, and how they can turn it around.
21h ago
Masters: Opportunity knocks for Leafs on road trip
TSN Maple Leafs reporter Mark Masters joins TSN 1150's Tatti and Marsh to talk about the Leafs returning from the All-Star break with a four game road trip, and update us on the health of Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly.
22h ago
Duthie: Fifth Super Bowl could cement Brady as best ever
TSN host James Duthie joins TSN 1150's Tatti and Marsh from Houston, Texas to help preview Super Bowl 51, including whether Tom Brady is the best QB of all-time, and whether a win will elevate Matt Ryan to elite status.
Jan 31
Raptors insider Sean Woodley joins Jamie Thomas to discuss Lebron James and his response to Charles Barkley, the Raptors current slump and trade possibilities for Serge Ibaka.
-
Jan 31
Price: Butler is Pats most important defensive player
Patriots Insider Chris Price from WEEI in New England joins Jamie Thomas to chat about the big personality of Martellus Bennett, the continuing emergence of Malcom Butler as well as former Patriots scout and current Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff.
23h ago
Milton: Bell and Gruber's personalities clashed
Hamilton Spectator's Steve Milton joins Jamie Thomas to talk about the Blue Jays reporter-player partnership and the strained relationship between George Bell and Kelly Gruber.
Jan 31
Covington: We were close to beating the Patriots
Houston Texans defensive lineman Christian Covington chats with Jamie Thomas about the Texans number one rated defence, their loss to the Patriots in the AFC Divisional game and being Canadian in the NFL.
Jan 30
Bulldogs This Week - January 30th
Stew Kernan speaks with Paul Giordano, Stephen Sweet, and Ted Lehman.
Jan 30
Yahoo NFL insider Eric Edholm joins Jamie Thomas to chat about the hiring of John Lynch in San Fransisco, the college football Senior Bowl and expectations for Super Bowl LI.
Jan 30
Patrick, Hischier shine in Top Prospects game
Team Cherry captain Nolan Patrick of the Brandon Wheat Kings had two assists while his Team Orr and Halifax Mooseheads counterpart Nico Hischier, had a goal and two helpers in Team Cherry's 7-5 win over Team Orr in the Canadian Top Prospects game Monday night before 9,707 fans at the Centre Videotron.
Jan 30
Franklin: Great to see Wayne Simmonds shine
TSN reporter Jermain Franklin chats with Jamie Thomas about the NHL All-Star Game and the legends on display, the emergence of Wayne Simmonds, and Chris Pronger's hit on Justin Bieber.
Jan 29
Despite tying the game twice and a late goal to put them within one, the Bulldogs lost 5-3 Sunday night in Windsor to the Spitfires. The Bulldogs got goals from Michael Cramarossa, Matt Luff and Brandon Saigeon. Stew Kernan breaks it all down from the rink.
Jan 28
Bulldogs come up short against Firebirds
After a slow start in the first, the Hamilton Bulldogs were able to tie the Flint Firebirds at 2-2 but would ultimately lose 4-3 Saturday night. The Bulldogs got goals from: Justin Lemcke, Connor Roberts and Niki Petti. Stew Kernan breaks it down from the rink.
Jan 27
Hogan: Must have been something strange for Milanovich to resign
The play-by-play voice of the Toronto Argonauts Mike Hogan joined Tatti and Marsh to react to the surprising news of now former Argos head coach Scott Milanovich's decision to resign from the team.
Jan 27
O'Neil: Frederik Andersen is Leafs first-half MVP
Bubba O'Neil from CHCH joins Jamie Thomas to discuss the Leafs position at All-Star break, the state of the Chicago Bulls and a Williams vs Williams Aussie final.
Jan 27
The Sport Market's Tom Mayenknecht joins Jamie Thomas to chat about the lead up to Superbowl LI, the NFL ratings issues, Tom Brady's relationship with President Trump, as well as NHL refusing to support research on concussions.
