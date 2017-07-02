-
Dec 29
Taylor Raddysh tied a Canadian record with four goals and Team Canada crushed Latvia 10-2 in World Juniors group play on Thursday night. Matthew Barzal scored twice for Canada, who improved to 3-0 at the tournament. Canada will face Team USA to determine first place in Group B on Saturday.
Dec 28
The Hamilton Bulldogs took on the Erie Otters Wednesday night in Hamilton in their first game back from the holiday break. The Bulldogs scored early and survived a late surge by the Otters to take the game 5-3. The Bulldogs got goals from Gleason, Saigeon, Laishram (2) and an empty netter from Bitten. Stew Kernan breaks it down from the rink.
Dec 27
Canada spreads the scoring around in rout of Slovakia
Team Canada made easy work of their second opponent at the world junior hockey championship, rolling over Slovakia 5-0 on Tuesday night. The Canadians outshot the Slovaks 44-6, with Connor Ingram pitching the easy shutout.
Dec 27
Lowry leads Raptors to victory over Blazers
Kyle Lowry scored 27 points and the Toronto Raptors won their franchise-best seventh consecutive road game Monday night with a 95-91 victory over the skidding Portland Trail Blazers.
Dec 27
Oleksiak voted CP female athlete of the year
Winner of four medals at the Rio Summer Games, 16-year-old swimmer Penny Oleksiak has been voted the Canadian Press female athlete of the year.
-
Dec 26
De Grasse voted CP male athlete of the year
Track star Andre De Grasse was rewarded for his efforts in his Olympic debut at the Rio Games by being named the winner of the Lionel Conacher Award as The Canadian Press male athlete of the year.
Dec 22
TSN 690's Joey Alfieri joins Jamie Thomas on Gameday to recap the sports year in Montreal, top stories, the P.K Subban trade and much more. Also, Subban's return to Montreal and predictions for 2017.
-
Dec 26
Strome leads Canada to WJC opening victory over Russia
Canada scored three power-play goals, including a pair by captain Dylan Strome, to open the preliminary round of the world junior hockey championship with a 5-3 victory over Russia.
-
Dec 22
Seravalli: Jagr is a unique individual
TSN senior hockey reporter Frank Seravalli join Jamie Thomas on Gameday to discuss Jaromir Jagr's chase to pass Mark Messier, the career of the Czech star, and a new feature he is working on, as well as his thoughts on the rise of the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Dec 22
Vrentas: Gase has a perfectionist nature
Senior Writer for Sports Illustrated and MMQB Jenny Vrentas chats with Jamie Thomas about the Steelers and Ravens rivalry, the coaching job of Dolphins head coach Adam Gase, and how Gase dealt with a situation with Jay Ajayi.
Dec 22
Taylor: The Riders will win the Grey Cup in 2017
TSN Sportscentre anchor Derek Taylor joins Jamie Thomas to chat about changes he would make to the NFL Pro Bowl, his top stories from the 2016 CFL season, and the disappointment of Bo Levi Mitchell, as well as Henry Burris talk and his 2017 predictions.
Dec 20
TSN 1290's Darrin Bauming joins Jamie Thomas on Gameday to discuss the memorable sports moments of the calendar year in Winnipeg, the drafting of Patrick Laine, and the positive season of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
-
Rintoul: Elimimian more valuable to Lions than any other CFL team
TSN 1040's Scott Rintoul joins Jamie Thomas to talk the BC Lions resigning linebacker Solomon Elimimian, a look ahead to the Lions off-season and top sports stories in Vancouver in 2016, as well as bold predictions for the 2017 season.
Dec 20
Richards: Huberdeau has been a massive loss
The MIami Herald's George Richards chats with Jamie Thomas about the Florida Panthers, the recent changes and the nomination of owner Vincent Viola to Donald Trump's administration as well as the possibility of the post-season and a little Miami Dolphins talk.
Dec 19
Darcy Tucker joined Jim Tatti and Drew Edwards to talk about his time on the Toronto Maple Leafs and what he thinks about the current state of the NHL.
Dec 19
Jost, Raddysh lead Canada past Finland
Tyson Jost and Taylor Raddysh each scored twice as Canada downed Finland 5-0 in a pre-tournament game Monday night in Montreal ahead of the world junior hockey championship.
More