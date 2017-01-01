-
2h ago
Edholm: Beckham's lack of emotional control is the bigger issue
Yahoo Sports NFL writer Eric Edholm joins Jamie Thomas to break down the NFL wild-card wekeend, Odell Beckham's performance in his first playoff game and a preview of the Divisional round match-ups, as well as a look at a few of the coaching vacancies in the league.
NFL Wild Card Weekend
2:20
Beckham Jr. reportedly punches hole in wall after loss
0:22
Dupree on Moore hit: ''We'll see what Roger says''
1:07
Edwards on OBJ: ''He's an emotional guy''
2:08
Steelers impose their will on the Dolphins
1:07
Must See: Rodgers, Cobb finish half with Hail Mary
1:05
Giants couldn't set the tone early against Packers
0:49
Bell calls win a 'total team effort'
0:39
Tomlin credits team for continuing to evolve
2:07
Seahawks' polished offence lifts Seattle past Detroit
2:06
Texans defence stifles Raiders in playoff win
1h ago
TSN's Farhan Lalji talks with Jamie Thomas about the Packers win yesterday, the performance of Aaron Rodgers and the lack of production from Odell Beckham. Also, Farhan tees up tonight's national championship between Alabama and Clemson.
1:50
Therrien: "Leadership group doing fantastic job"
2:00
Heroes and Zeroes
2:34
Will McElhinney have trouble finding a team?
4:00
Is the NHL “Bye Week” a good idea?
1:50
McKenzie: I’m sure the Leafs are looking for a backup goalie
10:09
Leafs Lunch Grades of the Weekend
9:28
Dreger: Finding a backup goalie not top priority for Leafs
1:15
NHL: Wild 2, Ducks 1
1:54
NHL: Predators 2, Blackhawks 5
2:37
NHL: Oilers 3, Senators 5
-
Jan 7
Bulldogs beat IceDogs 3-1
The Hamilton Bulldogs allowed the first goal, but scored three unanswered goals to win 3-1 over the Niagara IceDogs Saturday night. The Bulldogs got two goals from Niki Petti and one from Will Bitten. Louis B and Stew Kernan break it all down from Hamilton.
Jan 6
Bulldogs demolish Generals 8-2
The Hamilton Bulldogs scored early and often to beat the Oshawa Generals Friday night in Hamilton. The Bulldogs got goals from: Matt Luff (2), Will Bitten (2), Michael Cramarossa (2), Matthew Strome and Niki Petti. Stew Kernan and Louis B break it all down from the rink.
Jan 6
Mayenknecht: Boras will make sure Sanchez gets top dollar
The Sport Market's Tom Mayenknecht joins us for his weekly appearance on Gameday to discuss the Edwin Encarnacion unveil in Cleveland, the numbers behind the contract, and how the move effects both franchises financially, as well as Aaron Sanchez' decision to sign with Scott Boras.
Jan 5
USA edges Canada in SO for world junior gold
Call it a Hartbreaker. Troy Terry played the role of shootout hero for the second time in as many days, as the United States erased two separate two-goal deficits to knock off Canada, 5-4, in an instant classic at a sold-out Bell Centre.
Jan 6
CHCH's Bubba O'Neil joins Jamie Thomas to chat about the Canada/USA game, the rise of American hockey over the last 30 years, and the backlash against Auston Matthews for cheering for his home nation, as well as the unveilling of Edwin Encarnacion in Cleveland and much more.
Jan 6
Klemko: Sherman is the best interview
MMQB's Robert Klemko talks with Jamie Thomas about an article he wrote on Richard Sherman, his thoughts on if Sherman's tirades are wearing thin in Seattle and his importance to the Seahawks defence as well as his take on the NFL MVP race and a great story of a coach's speech.
Jan 5
Taylor: Matt Ryan should be the MVP
TSN Sportscentre anchor Derek Taylor joins Jamie Thomas on GameDay to discuss the World Juniors gold medal game tonight, the best athlete at TSN and his thoughts on the NFL MVP race.
Jan 5
TSN reporter Matthew Scianitti joins Jamie Thomas to chat about Odell Beckham Jr's boat vacation this week, the Giants match-up against the Packers this weekend, and reports on tonight's Blue Jackets vs Capitals game.
Jan 4
Bulldogs lose 3-1 to the Steelheads
The Hamilton Bulldogs were down 1-0 early and managed to tie the game courtesy of Michael Cramarossa. Unfortunately that was all the offence the Bulldogs got and they lost 3-1 to the Mississauga Steelheads. Louis B and Stew Kernan break it down from the rink.
Jan 4
Canada downs Sweden to set up final vs. USA
Carter Hart was flawless in relief of Connor Ingram, stopping 28 straight shots as Canada defeated Sweden 5-2 on Wednesday to advance to their second gold medal game in three years. Canada will face the United States on Thursday night in Montreal.
Jan 3
Canadian Press senior hockey writer Jonas Siegel joins TSN 1150's Tatti and Marsh to discuss the Leafs chances of making the post-season and Auston Matthews's chances of having one of the most prolific rookie season in NHL history.
2:59
NHL: Canadiens 5, Maple Leafs 3
1:06
By the Numbers: Kadri's consistent production
1:38
Leafs looking to head into break with a win
0:46
Is JVR worth keeping for Leafs' playoff push?
2:09
Blown leads still a focus of Leafs
2:10
Leafs look to continue to move forward
10:33
Rielly discusses WJC, Leafs’ playoff aspirations
1:47
Leafs placing friendly wagers on tonight's gold medal game
13:40
Grades of the Game: Capitals defeat Maple Leafs
3:23
With Capitals on the ropes, Leafs cough up another lead
-
Jan 4
Preston: We are still working on our overall development
McMaster Men's volleyball head coach Dave Preston chats with Jamie Thomas about players going on vacation during the season, the Marauders win over Ohio State, and their road trip in California over the next three days.
Jan 3
The Buffalo News' Tim Graham joins TSN 1150's Tatti and Marsh to discuss the Buffalo Bills disappointing season and the ensuing disastrous press conference from GM Doug Whaley.
Jan 3
Luff: We're poised for a strong second half
Hamilton Bulldogs forward Matt Luff joins TSN 1150's Tatti and Marsh to discuss his return from injury and the Bulldogs good start following the holiday break that has seen them collect a pair of wins over the Erie Otters.
Jan 3
Fitz-Gerald: Bracco asserting his dominance at World Juniors
The Athletic's Sean Fitz-Gerald joins TSN 1150's Tatti and Marsh to discuss Leafs prospect Jeremy Bracco's performance for team USA at the World Juniors and his thoughts on the tournament so far.
