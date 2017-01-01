-
TSN senior hockey reporter Frank Seravalli joins Andy McNamara to chat about Doug Weights success with the Islanders, the Columbus Blue Jackets expectations and trade possibilities for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
14h ago
TSN Maple Leafs reporter Kristen Shilton joins Andy McNamara to chat Leafs, possible outcomes before the deadline and the mindset of Toronto's front office at this point of the rebuild.
14h ago
Scianitti: Matt Ryan will bring out the best in Tom Brady
TSN reporter Matthew Scianitti chats with Andy McNamara on Gameday about the Atlanta Falcons, their preparation for the New England Patriots and the keys to the game for both sides.
14h ago
Franklin: All the blame can not go on the goaltending
TSN Calgary reporter Jermain Franklin joins Andy McNamara to chat Flames, too much pressure being put on goaltending and reasons for Sam Bennett's slow campaign, as well as Matthew Tkachuk's rookie season and his physical prowess as a 19-year-old.
14h ago
Horn: Disappointing end to Raonic's Aussie Open
TSN reporter and producer John Horn joins Andy McNamara to discuss Milos Raonic's loss to Rafael Nadal, they touch on the Super Bowl, and Ben Roethlisberger contemplating retirement.
14h ago
Bucholtz: Burris a top-10 all-time quarterback in the CFL
CFL expert Andrew Bucholtz joins Andy McNamara to chat Henry Burris retirement, Argos firing general manager Jim Barker, and predictions based on off-season movement so far.
Jan 24
Raptors Republic managing editor and The Athletic's Blake Murphy joins TSN 1150's Tatti and Marsh to discuss the Raptors recent slide, and what it will take to get back on track.
-
-
Jan 24
Franklin: Unfortunate to have to leave San Diego
LA Chargers Orlando Franklin joins TSN 1150's Game Day with Jamie Thomas to discuss him purchasing a minor football program, leaving San Diego and his thoughts on Super Bowl 51 between the Patriots and Falcons.
Jan 24
Hogan: The jury is still out on the Drew Willy trade
Argos play-by-play voice and TSN 1050's Mike Hogan chats with Jamie Thomas about the Jim Barker firing today, the timing of the shake-up and the near future of the franchise, as well as Hogan's memories of Henry Burris and thoughts on his retirement.
Jan 23
TSN 1200 Ottawa Reblacks play-by-play voice AJ Jakubec joined TSN 1150's Tatti and Marsh to discuss the expected retirement of Henry Burris and what kind of legacy he'll leave in Ottawa
-
Woodley: Last week not indicative of Raptors future
Locked On Raptors Podcast host and Raptors HQ's Sean Woodley joins Jamie Thomas to chat about LeBron James' comments after another loss, the Toronto Raptors losing streak and their match-up against the Spurs tonight.
-
Edholm: Patriots are able to reinvent themselves every year
Yahoo NFL writer Eric Edholm joins us from the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama to break down top prospects in the 2017 Draft, Deshaun Watson's decision to skip the game and if it will impact his draft position, as well as his thoughts on the Super Bowl.
Jan 23
Nazem Kadri scored a pair of goals to match a career-high and Frederik Andersen pitched a 26-save shutout as the Toronto Maple Leafs ended a brief two-game winless streak with a 4-0 win over the Calgary Flames on Monday night.
-
Reinebold: I wish we could line up and play tomorrow
Newly named defensive coordinator for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Jeff Reinebold joins TSN 1150's Tatti and Marsh to discuss his new position with the team, and help break down the NFL's conference championships.
Jan 23
Buscaglia: NFL Playoffs have been a disappointment
WKBW's Joe Buscaglia chats with Jamie Thomas to chat about Championship Sunday, the performance by Chris Hogan against the Steelers, and the process of Hogan's departure in Buffalo, as well as a first look at Super Bowl 51 between the Patriots and Falcons.
Jan 21
The Hamilton Bulldogs hosted the Kingston Frontenacs Saturday night in Hamilton. The Bulldogs got all the offence they needed in the first period from goals by Matt Luff and Ben Gleason. Stew Kernan and Louis B break it down from the rink.
Jan 21
Sens rally to edge Leafs in shootout
The Ottawa Senators rallied for their fifth win in the last six games and a perfect three-game road trip, topping the rival Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday night. Tom Pyatt scored the shootout winner after Mike Hoffman notched the game-tying goal with 71 seconds left in regulation.
More