-
Jan 14
After a good start and a 2-1 lead, the wheels fell off for the Bulldogs Saturday afternoon. The Ottawa 67's scored 4 unanswered goals and defeated the Bulldogs 5-2. Bulldogs goals were scored by Luke Kutkevicius and Brandon Saigeon. Louis B and Stew Kernan break it down from Hamilton.
-
Jan 13
-
Jan 12
Armstrong: Valanciunas' value comes in playoff games
Armstrong: Valanciunas' value comes in playoff games
TSN Raptors analyst Jack Armstrong joins TSN 1150's Tatti and Marsh to discuss the Raptors preparing for a New York swing that will see them see the Knicks and Nets and the recent play of Jonas Valanciunas.
-
Latest Raptors Videos
-
4:01
NBA: Knicks 101, Raptors 116
-
7:05
Court Squeaks: Raptors mid-season awards
-
3:02
Carroll finding his rhythm with Raptors
-
3:05
Caroll, Valanciunas, Ross heavy contributors in Raptors' win
-
0:37
Carroll credits defence for big win over Knicks
-
0:42
Sullinger practices for first time since surgery
-
4:48
Home Court: What Sullinger’s road back to the Raptors could look like
-
5:09
Home Court: Which Raptors prospect should you be excited about?
-
10:17
Home Court: Plus-Minus
-
2:03
NBA: Nets 113, Raptors 132
-
-
Jan 13
NFL on TSN's Chris Schultz joins TSN 1150's Tatti and Marsh to discuss the Darian Durant trade to Montreal and help preview the NFL divisional round playoffs.
-
Jan 13
O'Neil: Riders always knew they were moving on
CHCH's Bubba O'Neil chats with Jamie Thomas to talk Darian Durant trade to Montreal, how the move affects the East Division and the moves ahead for the Riders. Also, the resigning of Simoni Lawerence and Ticats' needs in free agency.
-
Jan 13
Pedersen: Roughriders did not get better trading away Durant
Saskatchewan Roughriders play-by-play voice Rod Pedersen joins TSN 1150's Tatti and Marsh to discuss Darian Durant being traded to the Montreal Alouettes after an 11-year career with the Green and White.
-
Jan 13
TSN 690's Joey Alfieri chats with Jamie Thomas about the Alouettes acquiring the playing rights of Darian Durant, how the trade changes Montreal's chances in the East and the next move for the franchise.
-
Jan 13
Mayenknecht: Durant's trade won't impact launch of new stadium
The Sport Market's Tom Mayenknecht joins Jamie Thomas to chat about FIFA's new 48-team World Cup, the impact of the format on Canada Soccer and the possibility of Canada hosting a World Cup. Also, the effect of Darian Durant's trade on the launch of the new stadium and much more.
-
Jan 13
Woods: Jones didn't really want Durant back
CJME's Warren Woods joins Jamie Thomas on Game Day to give us the Riders perspective on the Durant trade to Montreal, the reaction in the province and the steps Chris Jones will take now at the quarterback position.
-
Jan 12
TSN Edmonton's Ryan Rishaug joins TSN 1150's Tatti and Marsh to discuss Taylor Hall returning to Edmonton with the New Jersey Devils and how he thinks the trade has worked for both teams.
-
Latest NHL Videos
-
7:05
Poulin: Kadri continuing to evolve as player
-
0:55
NHL: Blues 2, Ducks 1 (OT)
-
1:36
NHL: Flyers 0, Capitals 5
-
1:16
NHL: Wild 3, Blackhawks 2
-
1:27
NHL: Devils 2, Canucks 1 (OT)
-
2:59
Do Wild have what it takes to stay atop the West?
-
1:42
Flyers need work to have chance at playoffs
-
1:31
Defence leading the way for Capitals' win streak
-
1:31
Canucks putting themselves in tough position
-
1:25
Markstrom still has a lot to prove
-
-
Jan 12
Taylor: Ovechkin criticism for not winning is unfair
TSN Sportscenter anchor Derek Taylor chats with Jamie Thomas about the Chargers moving to Los Angeles, Alex Ovechkin reaching the 1000 point mark, and Taylor Hall's return to Edmonton.
-
Jan 12
Lumsden: PED's more readily available than people think
Brock University athletic director Neil Lumsden joins TSN 1150's Tatti and Marsh to discuss Brock women’s hockey hosting a Clean Sport awareness game and the pressures young kids are facing today with PEDs
-
Jan 12
Buscaglia: McDermott spoke to the Pegula's vision
WKBW's Joe Buscaglia chats with Jamie Thomas about Sean McDermott being named Buffalo Bills head coach, the qualities he brings to the organization and the road forward. Also, who on the Bills roster benefits the most from the McDermott hiring and the Chargers leaving San Diego.
-
Jan 12
Burns: We want to be number one at the end
McMaster women's basketball team head coach Theresa Burns joins Jamie Thomas to discuss her squad being the top ranked team in country, the improvement of her team throughout the season, and reminiscing of great recruiting stories.
-
Jan 11
The Hamilton Bulldogs had a 2-1 lead going into the third, but would not get the win as the Sarnia Sting scored three unanswered goals and took it 4-2. Both Bulldogs goals were scored by Matthew Strome. Stew Kernan breaks it all down from Sarnia.
-
Jan 11
Lawrence: I have a blast in Hamilton
Simoni Lawrence joined Tatti and Marsh Wednesday to discuss signing his new contract with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
-
Jan 11
Seravalli: Leafs have made big strides this season
TSN senior hockey reporter Frank Seravalli chats with Jamie Thomas about the Maple Leafs bye week, Toronto's season so far and the possibilities moving forward. Frank also touches on the Oilers, All-Star snubs and much more.
-
Jan 10
TSN Raptors analyst Jack Armstrong joins TSN 1150's Tatti and Marsh to discuss the Toronto Raptors recent slide, and whether he thinks the Celtics will compete for the East's number two seed.
{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
- nfl
- nba
- nhl
Scoreboard
{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
- nfl
- nba
- nhl
Scoreboard
TSN
-
Sports
-
NHL
- News
- Video
- Scores
- Schedule
- Standings
- Statistics
- Bobcast
- Teams
- Players
- Leaders
- Transactions
- Tradecentre
- Draftcentre
-
NFL
-
CFL
-
NBA
- News
- Video
- Scores
- Schedule
- Standings
- Statistics
- Teams
- BioSteel
- Players
- Leaders
- Injuries
- Transactions
- All-Star Game
-
MLB
-
Tennis
-
Soccer
-
Hockey Canada
- News
- Video
- Scores
- Schedule
- Standings
- Statistics
- Spengler Cup
- Women's Worlds
- Men's Worlds
- World Juniors
- World U18
- RBC Cup
-
Curling
- News
- Video
- Continental Cup
- TSN Skins Game
- Curling on TSN
- WCT Money Trail
- CTRS Rankings
- Season of Champions
- 2017 Olympic Trials
- Men's Tour
- Women's Tour
- Past Brier Champs
- Past Scotties Champs
-
NCAA
-
UFC
-
Golf
- More Sports
- NHL
- Video
- Live
- Radio
- Fantasy
- TSN Originals
- BARDOWN
- Shop
-
More