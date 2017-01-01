-
23h ago
The Hamilton Bulldogs took on the Barrie Colts at home Friday night. Barrie opened the scoring in the first but Hamilton tied it up in the second with a goal from Will Bitten. After that, Matthew Strome took the game over scoring the next three goals, the last coming off an empty netter. Stew Kernan and Louis B break it all down from the rink.
-
Jan 20
O'Neil: If Bautista comes in mad, that's a good thing
O'Neil: If Bautista comes in mad, that's a good thing
CHCH's Bubba O'Neil joins Jamie Thomas on Gameday to discuss the Leafs' performance last night, the bounce back game by Henrik Lundqvist and Jose Bautista's extension with the Jays.
-
Latest Blue Jays Videos
-
2:11
Bautista confident Jays can remain a winner despite Encarnacion's departure
-
1:00
Bautista shrugs off Orioles GM's comments about fans not liking him
-
2:08
Bautista downplays concerns about his defence, open to position change
-
5:42
Bautista admits he turned down more money to return to Toronto
-
1:43
Jays talk new jerseys, Bautista's return
-
0:47
Pearce: Transition to Blue Jays is an easy one
-
12:15
Hayhurst: Blue Jays wanted Fowler over Bautista
-
6:03
Estrada talks Bautista’s reunion with the Jays
-
10:15
Ash: Press conference will be awkward for Bautista, Blue Jays
-
5:27
Circling back to the Blue Jays
-
-
Jan 20
The Sport Market's Tom Mayenknecht joins Jamie Thomas to chat about the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States, and how that relates to the sports world. Also, Tim Raines stepping into the Hall of Fame, the Raiders move to Vegas, the Atlanta Falcons stadium situation and more.
-
Jan 20
Reinebold: Rodgers is my quarterback with one drive left
Ticats special teams coordinator and Sky Sports NFL analyst Jeff Reinebold chats with Jamie Thomas about Championship Sunday, both matchups and the coaching situation in New England. Also, how Aaron Rodgers stacks up with the great quarterbacks of all-time.
-
Jan 19
TSN Maple Leafs reporter Kristen Shilton joins TSN 1150's Tatti and Marsh to discuss the Leafs recent hot streak, Frankie Corrado's return to the lineup, and the overall mentality of the Leafs with their success.
-
Latest Leafs Videos
-
2:31
The buzz is finally back in the Battle of Ontario
-
2:42
Should the Leafs stand pat or make a move now to bolster the blueline?
-
1:47
Marincin says he feels ready to return to the Leafs' lineup
-
7:06
Martin discusses what it’s like to play in Toronto
-
5:28
Will Corrado ever land a starting job in the NHL?
-
3:03
Leafs 3-in-3: Which player can the Leafs least afford to lose to injury?
-
2:33
''Terrible'' Leafs adjust to life without Rielly
-
12:08
Grades of the Game: Rangers defeat Maple Leafs
-
2:15
McKenzie on Griffith’s Leafs reunion, Corrado’s performance
-
2:37
NHL: Rangers 5, Maple Leafs 2
-
-
Jan 19
Taylor: Bautista contract is no lose situation for Jays
TSN Sportscenter anchor Derek Taylor speaks with Jamie Thomas about the Matt Nichols extension in Winnipeg, the Darian Durant trade to Montreal, NFL relocations, and Jose Bautista returning to the Blue Jays.
-
Jan 19
Virk: Baseball Hall of Fame can't ignore the steroid era
MLB on ESPN's Adnan Virk joins TSN 1150's Tatti and Marsh to discuss Tim Raines being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, and whether he thinks steroid era stars Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens will make it to Cooperstown.
-
Jan 19
Baines: Burris strongly considering retiring
The Ottawa Sun's Tim Baines joins TSN 1150's Tatti and Marsh to discuss his recent interview with Henry Burris and whether he thinks he will be back in Ottawa to start 2017.
-
Jan 19
TSN 1050's Kayla Grey chats with Jamie Thomas to discuss the Raptors loss to Philadelphia last night, Toronto playing down to the level of their competition, and the outlook for the 76ers over the next couple of years.
-
Latest Raptors Videos
-
1:46:05
NBA: Raptors vs. Hornets
-
3:36
NBA: Raptors 78, Hornets 113
-
1:38
Walker stings the Raptors again
-
1:48
Fast break: All-Star snubs
-
2:07:47
NBA: Raptors vs. 76ers
-
2:49
NBA: Raptors 89, 76ers 94
-
1:58
Embiid a beast in 76ers' win over Raps
-
2:42
Embiid helps 76ers end 14-game losing streak to Raptors
-
1:47:36
NBA: Raptors vs. Nets
-
4:48
Home Court: What Sullinger’s road back to the Raptors could look like
-
-
Jan 19
Louks: We are in a pretty good place right now
McMaster women's volleyball head coach Tim Louks joins Jamie Thomas to discuss their weekend double header against Western and Windsor, the difficulty to keep student-athletes focus throughout a season and feelings of scoring a top recruit.
-
Jan 18
Seravalli: McDavid could go wire-to-wire in points race
TSN senior hockey reporter Frank Seravalli chats with Jamie Thomas about NHL trade buzz ahead of the deadline and the New York Islanders coaching shake up. Also, Sidney Crosby's performance this season, and the battle for the NHL scoring title.
-
Latest NHL Videos
-
2:59
NHL: Blues 3, Jets 5
-
0:56
Flames expecting big night from Bennett
-
2:31
The buzz is finally back in the Battle of Ontario
-
1:03
Pavelec puts on masterful performance to lead Jets
-
3:40
Emotional time for Phaneuf, Senators
-
2:17
NHL: Predators 3, Oilers 2 (SO)
-
2:25
NHL: Panthers 1, Canucks 2
-
1:21
NHL: Canadiens 3, Devils 1
-
0:45
By the Numbers: Henrik Sedin
-
0:30
Must See: Henrik records 1,000th career point
-
-
Jan 18
Four Bulldogs named in Central Scouting mid-season rankings
The NHL Central Scouting has released their mid-season rankings for top draft-eligible skaters for the 2017 draft and four Bulldogs are listed among the top prospects that could have their names called this June in Chicago.
-
Jan 18
Lewenberg: Without Lowry the Raptors are an average team
TSN Raptors reporter Josh Lewenberg joins TSN 1150's Tatti and Marsh to discuss the Raptors recent winning streak and the easier stretch of games the Raptors have had compared to a brutal schedule in the first half.
-
Jan 18
Cowan: You could always trust Raines to steal a base
Montreal Gazette columnist Stu Cowan joins TSN 1150's Tatti and Marsh to discuss Tim Raines possible induction into Baseball's Hall of Fame, his legacy in Montreal, and whether he thinks Vladimir Guerrero will make it as well.
-
Jan 17
TSN Maple Leafs play-by-play voice Joe Bowen joins TSN 1150's Tatti and Marsh to discuss the Maple Leafs strong play lately, fans reaction to the first half of the season.
-
Jan 18
Barber: Patriots probably the least scary offence left
Former NFL RB Tiki Barber chats with Jamie Thomas about his new football fan initiative in Canada, life post football, and how he views his own kids playing the game. Also, he gives his thoughts on Championship Sunday.
{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
- nfl
- nba
- nhl
Scoreboard
{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
- nfl
- nba
- nhl
Scoreboard
TSN
-
Sports
-
NHL
- News
- Video
- Scores
- Schedule
- Standings
- Statistics
- Bobcast
- Teams
- Players
- Leaders
- Transactions
- Tradecentre
- Draftcentre
-
NFL
-
CFL
-
NBA
- News
- Video
- Scores
- Schedule
- Standings
- Statistics
- Teams
- BioSteel
- Players
- Leaders
- Injuries
- Transactions
- All-Star Game
-
MLB
-
Tennis
-
Soccer
-
Hockey Canada
- News
- Video
- Scores
- Schedule
- Standings
- Statistics
- Spengler Cup
- Women's Worlds
- Men's Worlds
- World Juniors
- World U18
- RBC Cup
-
Curling
- News
- Video
- Playdowns
- TSN Skins Game
- Curling on TSN
- WCT Money Trail
- CTRS Rankings
- Season of Champions
- 2017 Olympic Trials
- Men's Tour
- Women's Tour
- Past Brier Champs
- Past Scotties Champs
-
NCAA
-
UFC
-
Golf
- More Sports
- NHL
- Video
- Live
- Radio
- Fantasy
- TSN Originals
- BARDOWN
- Shop
-
More