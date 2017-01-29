-
21h ago
After a slow start in the first, the Hamilton Bulldogs were able to tie the Flint Firebirds at 2-2 but would ultimately lose 4-3 Saturday night. The Bulldogs got goals from: Justin Lemcke, Connor Roberts and Niki Petti. Stew Kernan breaks it down from the rink.
-
Jan 27
Hogan on Milanovich: there must have been something strange for this to happen
Hogan on Milanovich: there must have been something strange for this to happen
The play by play voice of the Toronto Argonauts Mike Hogan joined Tatti and Marsh to react to the surprising news of now former Argos head coach Scott Milanovich's decision to resign from the team.
-
Jan 27
Bubba O'Neil from CHCH joins Jamie Thomas to discuss the Leafs position at All-Star break, the state of the Chicago Bulls and a Williams vs Williams Aussie final.
-
Latest Leafs Videos
-
4:46
Matthews talks hockey roots, pressure of playing in Toronto
-
1:30
Shanahan impressed with Matthews' maturity
-
4:42
Assessing Eastern Conference Canadian teams
-
2:34
Matthews, Weber, Condon get ''A'' rating from Button
-
7:28
Grades of the Game: Flyers knockoff Maple Leafs
-
8:07
The Breakfast Club: Will Leafs struggle with schedule?
-
8:49
Getting hypothetical with the Maple Leafs
-
10:56
What is the Maple Leafs' window of opportunity?
-
1:12
Are back-to-backs wearing down Leafs' young players?
-
0:53
McElhinney to start against Flyers tonight
-
-
Jan 27
The Sport Market's Tom Mayenknecht joins Jamie Thomas to chat about the lead up to Superbowl LI, the NFL ratings issues, Tom Brady's relationship with President Trump, as well as NHL refusing to support research on concussions.
-
Latest NHL Videos
-
2:21
Central All-Stars have blast, despite loss
-
2:47
Pacific and Metro earn spots in All-Star Game final
-
2:03
Why did Seth Jones play hockey?
-
4:46
Matthews talks hockey roots, pressure of playing in Toronto
-
4:35
NHL All-Star Skills Competition
-
2:33
Recapping the best moments from the All-Star skills events
-
2:30
Bieber shines in Team Gretzky win at NHL Celebrity Shootout
-
2:27
Matthews, Crosby have some competitive fun
-
2:03
Will Gretzky put Crosby, Ovechkin on same line?
-
1:47
Bettman shuts down Hurricanes to Quebec City rumour
-
-
Jan 26
Taylor: Leafs will slip out of a playoff spot
SportsCentre's Derek Taylor joins Jamie Thomas to discuss the Leafs playoff hopes, the antics of Lebron James and concerns for the Toronto Raptors.
-
Jan 26
Duthie: Lebron runs Cavs and he's making that clear
TSN Insider James Duthie joins Jamie Thomas to discuss the demands of Lebron James, the legacy of Henry Burris and the road to Super Bowl LI.
-
Jan 25
Seravalli: Leafs relatively quiet on trade front
TSN senior hockey reporter Frank Seravalli joins Andy McNamara to chat about Doug Weights success with the Islanders, the Columbus Blue Jackets expectations and trade possibilities for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
-
Jan 26
Hamilton Bulldogs play-by-play voice Stew Kernan chats with Tatti and Marsh about the Bulldogs bid to host the 2018 Memorial Cup, the value of hosting a tournament of this stature and if this could be a stepping stone for a World Juniors coming to Hamilton.
-
Jan 26
Fleury: My goal is to help people on a daily basis
Former NHLer Theoren Fleury chats with Jamie Thomas about his life post hockey, the enjoyment he get's from speaking about mental health and his goal now that his playing days are over.
-
Jan 25
Shilton: This is not a team looking to sell their assets
TSN Maple Leafs reporter Kristen Shilton joins Andy McNamara to chat Leafs, possible outcomes before the deadline and the mindset of Toronto's front office at this point of the rebuild.
-
Jan 25
Scianitti: Matt Ryan will bring out the best in Tom Brady
TSN reporter Matthew Scianitti chats with Andy McNamara on Gameday about the Atlanta Falcons, their preparation for the New England Patriots and the keys to the game for both sides.
-
Jan 25
TSN Calgary reporter Jermain Franklin joins Andy McNamara to chat Flames, too much pressure being put on goaltending and reasons for Sam Bennett's slow campaign, as well as Matthew Tkachuk's rookie season and his physical prowess as a 19-year-old.
-
Jan 25
Horn: Disappointing end to Raonic's Aussie Open
TSN reporter and producer John Horn joins Andy McNamara to discuss Milos Raonic's loss to Rafael Nadal, they touch on the Super Bowl, and Ben Roethlisberger contemplating retirement.
-
Jan 25
Bucholtz: Burris a top-10 all-time quarterback in the CFL
CFL expert Andrew Bucholtz joins Andy McNamara to chat Henry Burris retirement, Argos firing general manager Jim Barker, and predictions based on off-season movement so far.
-
Jan 24
Raptors Republic managing editor and The Athletic's Blake Murphy joins TSN 1150's Tatti and Marsh to discuss the Raptors recent slide, and what it will take to get back on track.
-
Latest Raptors Videos
-
4:14
Raps need to keep up strong defence against Magic
-
2:03
Armstrong: Raptors need to add size
-
2:30
Raps impress on both sides of court in win
-
2:35
NBA: Bucks 86, Raptors 102
-
2:53
Without DeRozan, Raptors in tough against Bucks
-
1:08
DeRozan to miss third straight game tonight
-
4:44
Cabbie Presents: Valanciunas gets itty bitty business advice
-
2:44
Lowry on All-Star nod, relationship with DeRozan
-
1:59:36
NBA: Raptors vs. Grizzlies
-
2:01
The Reporters: Have the Raptors reached their limit?
-
-
Jan 24
Franklin: Unfortunate to have to leave San Diego
LA Chargers Orlando Franklin joins TSN 1150's Game Day with Jamie Thomas to discuss him purchasing a minor football program, leaving San Diego and his thoughts on Super Bowl 51 between the Patriots and Falcons.
-
Jan 24
Hogan: The jury is still out on the Drew Willy trade
Argos play-by-play voice and TSN 1050's Mike Hogan chats with Jamie Thomas about the Jim Barker firing today, the timing of the shake-up and the near future of the franchise, as well as Hogan's memories of Henry Burris and thoughts on his retirement.
{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
- nhl
- nba
- nfl
Scoreboard
{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
- nhl
- nba
- nfl
Scoreboard
TSN
-
Sports
-
NHL
- News
- Video
- Scores
- Schedule
- Standings
- Statistics
- Bobcast
- Teams
- Players
- Leaders
- Transactions
- Tradecentre
- Draftcentre
-
NFL
-
CFL
-
NBA
- News
- Video
- Scores
- Schedule
- Standings
- Statistics
- Teams
- BioSteel
- Players
- Leaders
- Injuries
- Transactions
- All-Star Game
-
MLB
-
Tennis
-
Soccer
-
Hockey Canada
- News
- Video
- Scores
- Schedule
- Standings
- Statistics
- Spengler Cup
- Women's Worlds
- Men's Worlds
- World Juniors
- World U18
- RBC Cup
-
Curling
- News
- Video
- Playdowns
- TSN Skins Game
- Curling on TSN
- WCT Money Trail
- CTRS Rankings
- Season of Champions
- 2017 Olympic Trials
- Men's Tour
- Women's Tour
- Past Brier Champs
- Past Scotties Champs
-
NCAA
-
UFC
-
Golf
- More Sports
- NHL
- Video
- Live
- Radio
- Fantasy
- TSN Originals
- BARDOWN
- Shop
-
More