The Hamilton Bulldogs got off to a good start against the Barrie Colts with a 2-0 lead, but had that lead disappear near the end of the 2nd period. The Bulldogs were in need of a go ahead goal in the 3rd and Marian Studenic who had scored earlier stepped up and got the winner. The other Bulldogs goal was scored by Brandon Saigeon. Stew Kernan and Louis B sum it all up from the Hammer.