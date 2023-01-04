The Arizona Diamondbacks and right-handed pitcher Zach Davies are in agreement on a one-year deal worth $5 million, plus up to $3 million in incentives, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Zach Davies to Dbacks. $5M plus $3M incentives — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 4, 2023

Davies, 29, made 27 starts for the Diamondbacks this season, where he went 2-5 with a 4.09 earned runs against average. He recorded 102 strikeouts against 52 walks in 134.1 innings. Davies led the league in walks in 2021 with 75, while he was with the Chicago Cubs.

Originally drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 26th round of the 2011 MLB Amateur Draft, Davies was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers for outfielder Gerardo Parra at the 2015 trade deadline. He made his MLB debut for the Brewers that season.

In his eight-year MLB career, Davies has played for the Brewers, San Diego Padres, Cubs and Diamondbacks.

Across 182 career MLB games, all starts, Davies has a 58-53 record with a 4.14 ERA and 713 strikeouts over 966 innings pitched.

This move continues a chain of off-season action for Arizona, who made headlines in December when they traded for top catching prospect Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. from the Toronto Blue Jays, and infielder Diego Castillo from the Pittsburgh Pirates.