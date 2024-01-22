The Calgary Stampeders announced Monday they have signed veteran Canadian linebacker Adam Konar and re-signed fellow Canadian Elliot Graham.

We have re-signed 🇨🇦 DL Elliot Graham, and signed 🇨🇦 LB Adam Konar!@sentinelstorage | #TogetherWeRide🐎 — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) January 22, 2024

Konar joins the Red and White after playing 101 career Canadian Football League regular-season games over eight seasons with Edmonton (2016-18, 2022-23) and BC Lions (2019, 2021).

Konar was released earlier in the month by the Elks alongside quarterback Taylor Cornelius.

A Vancouver native and former Calgary Dino, Konar has accumulated 221 career tackles, including three tackles for loss, 37 special teams tackles, five sacks, four interceptions, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 10 pass knockdowns.

Graham has played 25 regular-season games and one playoff contest in three seasons with the Stampeders since being drafted out of UBC in 2021.