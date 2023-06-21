CINCINNATI — League-leading FC Cincinnati entered the MLS record book Wednesday, defeating Toronto FC 3-0 to run its home record to 10-0-0 this season.

Santiago Arias, Luciano Acosta and Dominique Badji scored for Cincinnati, which joined the 2002 San Jose Earthquakes as the only team to win its first 10 home games of the season. Cincinnati also became the fourth team in MLS history to win 10 consecutive home games (matching San Jose in doing it in one season).

Cincinnati (13-1-4) has won its first 13 home games in all competitions this season, matching San Jose's record run set in 2002.

Toronto (3-6-10) was coming off three successive draws and was unbeaten in its last four outings (1-0-3). But it has now won just two of its last 16 games (2-6-8) in all competitions.

Toronto has yet to win on the road this season (0-5-4). Its winless streak away from home now stands at 12 games (0-8-4) with its last road victory a 2-0 decision Aug. 27, 2022, at Charlotte. Toronto has won just two of its last 34 league road games (2-22-10) and has been shut out in 18 of those, including five of the last seven.

Third-string goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh started for Toronto with starter Sean Johnson and backup Tomas Romero away on international duty with the U.S. and El Salvador, respectively.

It marked the first MLS start for the 29-year-old Ranjitsingh in more than 33 months.

Ranjitsingh, who joined Toronto in January 2022, had stints with the Philadelphia Union (2021), Minnesota United (2020) and Orlando City (2019), making a combined five appearances, before signing as the league’s emergency goalkeeper in July 2021.

Cincinnati went ahead in the 35th minute off a corner by Alvaro Barreal. Ranjitsingh made a fine save to block Alvas Powell's header with his body but Arias, a Colombian defender, was johnny on the spot to poke the ball home for his first MLS goal.

Toronto had 63 per cent possession in the first half at TQL Stadium but was outshot 10-4 (5-1 in shots on target).

Cincinnati, which brought on 15-year-old defender Stiven Jimenez in the 90th minute for his MLS debut, turned it up in the second half.

A poor clearance by Ranjitsingh, under pressure from Cincinnati's Yuya Kubo, went straight to Marco Angulo. The Ecuador international sent the ball across to Acosta, who paused and then roofed the ball past the 'keeper in the 54th minute.

The Argentine designated player is on a roll, scoring eight goals in his last eight regular-season games.

Acosta played provider in the 63rd minute after Toronto was caught napping on a quick free kick. The ball went to Acosta who put Badji behind the Toronto defence with a marvellous pass with only Ranjitsingh to beat.

Cincinnati, a fifth-year franchise that finished bottom of the Eastern Conference in its first three seasons, had won just 13 of 62 home games (13-31-18) in all competitions before the current run.

Ranjitsingh had a couple of nervy early clearances but was up to the task when Acosta put a shot on target in the 13th minute. Cincinnati's Barreal could not put his shot on target in the 24th minute after a fine run by Acosta drew Ranjitsingh out of position.

Federico Bernardeschi, put through by Jonathan Osorio, was stopped from close range by Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano in the 28th minute. Bernardeschi and Raymon Gaddis were booked in the 41st minute after a clash that saw the two bump foreheads.

Deandre Kerr and Kosi Thompson replaced CJ Sapong and Brandon Servania for Toronto to start the second half.

Richie Laryea, who shifted from fullback to centre back, and Osorio started for Toronto after returning from CONCACAF Nations League duty with Canada. The two will rejoin Canada for the Gold Cup before Saturday's game at New England.

Despite coming out of an 11-day break for international play, Toronto was down bodies with defender Matt Hedges, midfielders Michael Bradley, Alonso Coello and Victor Vazquez and forwards Adama Diomande and Hugo Mbongue all unavailable.

Coach Bob Bradley had to rejig the Toronto defence when Raoul Petretta exited in the 40th minute. Fellow fullback Kobe Franklin needed treatment late in the half after falling awkwardly but returned to action.

Cincinnati was without defender Matt Miazga and Vazquez, both away with the U.S., and suspended defender Yerson Mosquera. Defender Nick Hagglund, who spent five seasons with Toronto before being traded to his hometown club in January 2019, and forward Sergio Santos did not dress in the wake of hamstring issues.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2023