FLORENCE, Italy — Top-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime cruised into the men's singles final at the Firenze Open with a straight-sets semifinal win over third-seeded Italian Lorenzo Musetti on Saturday.

The 22-year-old from Montreal won the match 6-2, 6-3 and will face American J.J. Wolf in the final. Wolf dispatched Sweden's Mikael Ymer 6-4, 6-4 in their semifinal contest Saturday.

Aliassime took control of the opening set, hitting 85 per cent on his first serves while registering two service breaks. He continue his domination in the second, finishing up with eight aces while hitting on 88 per cent of his first serves.

"It was a very good match for me, I can be happy with how I played," Auger-Aliassime told reporters after winning his semi in one hour 28 minutes.

"Lorenzo had given me some trouble in the past, especially on clay. But today I felt the start of the match was very good. The first four games I was serving very well and being very aggressive, but in control."

Asked about fatigue being a possible factor in the final, Auger-Aliassime shrugged that off, saying: "It's the last match. There's no time to be tired."

Musetti was a stellar 83 per cent on first serves but was broken three times overall by the Canadian on seven attempts. Aliassime also won 60 points, compared to 43 for his opponent and captured nine service game while Musetti had five.

