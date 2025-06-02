2025 Canadian Open gets underway this week on TSN, TSN+

The PGA TOUR heads north this week for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open from TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley and TSN has wall-to-wall coverage of the tournament beginning with the opening round on Thursday morning.

This year’s Canadian Open features one of the strongest fields the tournament has seen in a number of years, as 10 of the top-33 ranked players in the world (per Official World Golf Rankings) will tee it up on the North course later this week.

World No. 2 and two-time winner Rory McIlroy returns to the links for the first time since a T47 finish at the PGA Championship, while major-championship winners Wyndham Clark, Justin Rose, and Shane Lowry get a final tune-up before next week’s U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club.

2024 Canadian Open winner Robert MacIntyre is back to defend his title after claiming his maiden victory on the PGA TOUR at Hamilton Golf and Country Club last spring, and will look to fend off names such as Ludvig Aberg, Tom Kim, Max Homa, and Sahith Theegala this time around.

A whopping 21 Canadians will tee it up at TPC Toronto, including 2023 winner Nick Taylor, Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith, Adam Hadwin, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Svensson, Ben Silverman, and 2003 Masters champion Mike Weir.

Taylor famously defeated Englishman Tommy Fleetwood by way of a 72-foot putt for eagle at the fourth playoff hole from Oakdale Country Club to become the first Canadian to win the tournament since Pat Fletcher in 1954.

“It’s nice to come back here, have all of these good memories,” Taylor told TSN’s Bob Weeks on Monday. “Maybe not have the pressure of defending this year, so I’m looking forward to it again.”

Taylor, of Abbotsford, B.C. is coming off of a T4 finish at the Memorial last weekend for his third top-10 of the season. He is the lone Canadian to win on TOUR this year, claiming victory at February’s Sony Open in Hawaii.

“[My game] is in a good spot. You know, it was fun to be in contention for the couple days, final group [on] Saturday… I didn’t play particularly well, as well as I’d hoped, off the tee but hung in there well.”

“To have a high finish this time of year is great and have some momentum, kind of, going into the next stretch.”

Weir is one of the greatest figures in the country’s golfing history and is playing in his 32nd Canadian Open this week, tying the record for the most-ever starts at the tournament.

“I was thinking about my first [appearance at the Canadian Open] when I qualified as an amateur, “ Weir said to Weeks ahead of the tournament. “I was maybe a freshman or sophomore in college at Glen Abbey, and what a thrill that was. I got in in a playoff, Monday qualifier, and here we are 32 years later. It’s amazing.”

The Sarnia, Ont., native has yet to claim victory at his national open, with his closest finish coming in 2004 - a loss to Vijay Singh on the third playoff hole.

The players in the field this week will be competing for a $9.M USD purse and 500 FedEx Cup points ahead of the third major championship of the season.

All of the action gets underway LIVE Thursday morning at 6:45 a.m. ET / 3:45 a.m. PT on TSN4/5 and TSN.ca, while TSN+ will show additional feeds including featured groups, marquee groups, and featured holes from around the course.