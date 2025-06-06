Bell Media and PGA Tour Extend Media Rights with New Multi-Year Agreement

TORONTO (June 6, 2025) – As the 2025 RBC CANADIAN OPEN heads into the weekend rounds live from TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, Bell Media and the PGA TOUR announced today a multi-year broadcast extension, ensuring continued coverage of the PGA TOUR’s marquee golf events across TSN, RDS, and CTV. The new agreement includes rights to a multitude of marquee events, including:

- All final rounds of PGA TOUR tournaments, including the FEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS

- THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP

- Complete live coverage of THE PRESIDENTS CUP in 2026, 2028, and 2030

- PGA TOUR LIVE feeds, delivering live coverage of Featured Groups and Featured Holes from all four rounds of PGA TOUR events throughout the season

This extended agreement with PGA TOUR complements TSN’s extensive live coverage of all four golf Majors, including THE MASTERS, U.S. OPEN, the OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP, and PGA CHAMPIONSHIP, and continues to position TSN as the Canadian home of the sport’s most prestigious events.

“This extended agreement expands and builds upon our successful partnership with the PGA TOUR, and underscores TSN’s commitment to delivering premier golf content to our subscribers,” said Shawn Redmond, VP, Bell Media Sports. “We’ll have even more thrilling moments and in-depth coverage for golf fans across the country.”

“We are pleased to extend our partnership with Bell Media, a longtime partner of the PGA TOUR and passionate supporter of Canadian golf,” said Thierry Pascal, Senior Vice President, International Media. “We’re eager to build upon our two-plus decade relationship with Bell Media as we continue to enhance PGA TOUR broadcasts for the enjoyment of fans watching from home.”

The extended agreement provides fans with comprehensive coverage in both English and French across Bell Media’s national television feeds and digital platforms, including live tournament action, insightful pre- and post-round analysis, and more.

PGA TOUR action on the networks continues this week with comprehensive coverage of the 2025 RBC CANADIAN OPEN, live from TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Caledon, Ont. TSN delivers live coverage of all four rounds, with weekend coverage also available on CTV2, and exclusive feeds from PGA TOUR LIVE streaming on TSN+.

For the first time this year, TSN+ coverage of the 2025 RBC CANADIAN OPEN also features the new World Feed originating from PGA TOUR Studios. The World Feed is an independent broadcast with unique announcers, stylized graphics, and the latest broadcast technologies, showcasing golfers from around the world. TSN’s complete golf broadcast schedule is available here.

Fans can visit TSN.ca/Golf for up-to-the-minute breaking news, features, and analysis, as well as previews, recaps, and video highlights. TSN’s official social media accounts, including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok, provide breaking news, scores, photos, videos, and trending content throughout the golf season.