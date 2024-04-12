Following the completion of a weather-delayed round one, the second round is set to get underway at Augusta National, where four Canadians will continue their quest for the green jacket.

Mike Weir (+2) will start his second round at 8:24 am ET/5:24 am PT, Adam Hadwin (+3) tees off at 8:48 am ET/ 5:48 am PT, top Canadian Corey Conners (-2) begins at 12:12 pm ET/ 9:12 am PT, while Waste Management Open winner Nick Taylor (+5) kicks his round off at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT.

Follow the latest on their rounds right here on TSN.ca

Tournament Total:

Conners: 2-under

Weir: 3-over

Hadwin: 2-over

Taylor: 5-over

Hadwin drains first birdie of Round 2

After starting his round with five-straight pars Hadwin sunk a birdie on the Par 3 sixth to move to 2-over for the tournament. The Moose Jaw Sask., native followed with a par on the Par 4 seventh.

Round 2 total: -1

Weir falls to 3-over

Weir sent his tee shot into the trees on the Par 4 fourth and struggled to recover, finishing the hole with a bogey that dropped him back to 3-over for the tournament. He followed up with pars on the eighth, ninth, and 10th to remain at 3-over.

Round 2 total: +1

Hadwin continues steady second round

Adam Hadwin had a difficult first round, finishing at 3-over but has been steady to start Round, sinking a par on each of his first five holes to remain at 3-over.

Round 2 total: E

Weir bogeys fifth to fall back to 2-over

Weir was unable to carry over the momentum after a birdie on the Par 3 fourth, bogeying the Par 4 fifth after missing an eight-foot par putt. The veteran followed up with a par on the Par 3 sixth to remain at even par for the day and 2-over for the tournament.

Round 2 total: E

Weir birdies Par 3 fourth

Weir followed up a trio of pars to begin his second round with a birdie on the Par 3 fourth, draining a 13-foot putt to improve to 1-over for the tournament.

Round 2 total: -1

Hadwin begins Round 2 with four pars

Adam Hadwin began his second round with pars on his first four holes remain at 3-over for the tournament.

Round 2 total: E

Weir even early in Round 2

Mike Weir was the first Canadian to tee off in round two, opening with a par on the Par 4 first. The former Masters Championship drained a 10-foot putt to save par after his approach sailed past the green. Weir then followed that up with a par on the Par 5 second and the Par 4 third to keep his second round even and stay at 2-over for the week.

Round 2 total: E