The final round is set to get underway at Augusta National, where two Canadians remain in the field.

Adam Hadwin (+14) tees off at 9:15 am ET/ 6:15 am PT, top Canadian Corey Conners (+6) begins at 11:05 pm ET/ 8:05 am PT.

Follow the latest on their rounds right here on TSN.ca or watch coverage LIVE NOW or stay up to date with the Masters Leaderboard.

Tournament Total:

Conners: 6-over

Hadwin: 13-over

Hadwin drops back to 14-over

After a solid start to his round, Hadwin has his first bogey on Sunday. He fired his approach into the green-side bunker on the Par 4 fifth and was unable to save par on the ensuing 10-foot putt.

Round 4 total: E

Hadwin birdies, moves to 13-over

After beginning his day with a par, Hadwin birdied the Par 5 second to move to 1-under on the day and 13-over on the tournament.

Hadwin followed up with consecutive pars on the third and fourth holes.

Round 4 total: -1