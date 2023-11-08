Presidents Cup work underway at Royal Montreal Golf Club

It may still be 10 months away but work on building the infrastructure for the 2024 Presidents Cup, slated for Sept. 24-29, is already underway.

Work on the structures that will become stands, hospitality spaces and retail areas started on Oct. 5 at the host site, Royal Montreal Golf Club on Ile Bizard, Que. It marks the longest buildup of work in the championship’s history.

Growth in the popularity of the event since the last time it was held at Royal Montreal in 2007 means more space needed in just about every area. The hospitality space is 150 per cent bigger, the merchandise tent will see a 350 per cent increase in size, and there will be room for 2,500 fans around the first tee, up 150 per cent from 2007.

“Seeing the build begin to take shape for the 2024 Presidents Cup fills us with excitement,” said Ryan Hart, the event’s executive director. “We have been planning this construction for a couple of years now, so to finally break ground and start to work toward our vision – which will end up doubling the footprint of 2007 – is extremely exciting. Starting this far in advance was a strategic decision that will allow us the time to perfect every detail and be ready to display a product our partners and fans can take immense pride in when we open the gates next September.”

Last time Royal Montreal played host, construction of the infrastructure didn’t begin until June.

Of note is that the wrapping around all the structures will be in black as opposed to what is usually white. This was done to give the International team more of a home advantage as black is its team colour. The team’s logo, the Shield, will also be featured prominently throughout the course.

The popularity of the event is also evident in the sales of hospitality areas.

Hole 13 in Montreal Yourk Above: The par-3 13th hole at Royal Montreal's Blue Course with scaffolding that will eventually surround the green. Below: A rendering of the 13th and how it will appear for the Presidents Cup. Credit: Matt Garies/Presidents Cup

According to Hart, there are limited suite packages available, and the remaining ones are selling quickly. A recent visit to Royal Montreal by the two captains, Jim Furyk and Mike Weir, created a buzz in the city. It’s expected that Individual tickets, which will go on sale in the spring, will also sell fast.

Hart mentioned that the growth of the event is evident in conversations with corporate partners.

“When we talk with them, they usually reference two things,” he said. “They talk about how great the event was in 2007 and then they talk about Charlotte last year and how big that seemed.”

Many of the areas that were grandstands last time around in Montreal are now filled by double-decker suites, Hart added.

It will likely be the backdrop to one of the biggest events in Canadian golf.