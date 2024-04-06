DORAL, Fla. (AP) — Sergio Garcia birdied his final hole Saturday for a 4-under 68, giving him a two-shot lead in LIV Golf Miami as he goes after his first title in the Saudi-funded circuit.

Garcia has lost in two playoffs during his three years with LIV, including one to Joaquin Niemann in Mexico at the start of the season.

He led by two shots over Talor Gooch (70), Matthew Wolff (69), Dean Burmester (69) and Tyrrell Hatton (67). Gooch birdied his last two holes at Trump National Doral.

Garcia was at 9-under 135.

It was a tough day for several players going to the Masters next week. Brooks Koepka, the PGA champion, shot a 76. Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson, one shot out of the lead going into the second round, shot 76.

Anthony Kim had an 81 in his third event since joining LIV after a 12-year hiatus.

Cameron Smith withdrew because of food poisoning, which LIV said he had earlier in the week. Smith shot a 75 in the opening round. He was replaced by Ben Campbell of New Zealand, whose round will count Sunday when all four scores go toward the team total.

