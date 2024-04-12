Tiger Woods fired an even-par 72 Friday in his second round and will make the cut for the 24th consecutive time at Augusta National, breaking a record he shared with Fred Couples and Gary Player.

Woods finished several shots inside the cut line, expected to be at 4-over or 5-over. Bryson DeChambeau (7-under) held the lead at the conclusion of Woods' round Friday afternoon.

It's an impressive feat given what Woods had to endure Friday in heavy wind. After a rain delay early Thursday pushed back tee times, Woods played only 13 holes in his opening round before play was suspended by darkness, meaning the 48-year-old had to play 23 total holes Friday to complete his first two rounds.

Woods finished up at 1-under through 13 Thursday but closed out his opening round by dropping two shots on the short turnaround Friday morning. Woods steadied himself nicely in Round 2 en route to making his first cut since last year's Masters Tournament.

The 15-time major winner and five-time champion at Augusta made four birdies, four bogeys and 10 pars Friday during his second round.

Woods has only missed one cut in his career at The Masters, coming in his second year as an amateur in 1996. He won the following year by 12 shots.