Fifteen-time major champion Tiger Woods is on the course at Valhalla as he looks to get off to a strong start in the 106th PGA Championship.

Woods finished 16-over par at The Masters, the year's first major and Woods' second start of the 2024 season.

Here is a hole-by-hole look at Tiger's round so far.

Woods PGA Championship score: +1

Leaders: -4 (Xander Schauffele)

Hole 10 (Par 5): Par, E

Woods drove it right down the middle and slid a birdie putt just past the hole to begin his week with a solid par.

Hole 11 (Par 3): Bogey, +1

Tiger flew it long off the tee and found himself in a tough lie, forcing the 15-time major winner to chip out into a bunker. Woods then splashed out to a few feet and made bogey.

Hole 12 (Par 4): Par, +1

Tiger found the rough off the tee and had to pitch out, leaving him 15 feet for par. Woods confidently rolled the save, keeping him at 1-over for the round.

Hole 13 (Par 4): Birdie, E

Woods found the fairway and the green with his second shot, pouring in a long birdie putt to get him back to even on the day.

Hole 14 (Par 3): Par, E

Woods found the big part of the green on the Par 3 and two-putted for an easy par.

Hole 15 (Par 4): Bogey, +1

Tiger took three shots to reach the green and had to two-putt for bogey, dropping him back to 1-over par.

Hole 16 (Par 4): Par, +1

Woods burned the edge with a birdie putt, giving him his fourth par of the day so far at Valhalla.

Hole 17 (Par 4):

Hole 18 (Par 5):

Hole 1 (Par 4):

Hole 2 (Par 4):

Hole 3 (Par 3):

Hole 4 (Par 4):

Hole 5 (Par 4):

Hole 6 (Par 4):

Hole 7 (Par 5):

Hole 8 (Par 3):

Hole 9 (Par 4):