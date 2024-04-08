TSN and CTV Return to Augusta National to Deliver Comprehensive Live Coverage of the MASTERS

TORONTO (April 8, 2024) – The world’s leading men’s golfers tee off at Augusta National Golf Club to compete for the iconic Green Jacket at the 2024 MASTERS TOURNAMENT. TSN and CTV provide comprehensive live coverage of golf’s first men’s major of the season from April 11-14, beginning with the Par 3 Contest on Wednesday, April 10 at 3 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.

The Tournament’s opening rounds are available on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app on Thursday, April 11 and Friday, April 12, with additional coverage available on TSN+. The third and final rounds on Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14 air on TSN and CTV, as well as TSN.ca, CTV.ca, the TSN and CTV apps, with additional coverage on TSN+. French-language coverage is available on RDS. Visit TSN.ca/Golf for the complete broadcast schedule.

Host James Duthie is live on-site from Augusta National alongside TSN golf analyst Bob Weeks and former Canadian PGA Tour competitor Graham DeLaet. The panel leads TSN’s daily Tournament coverage and delivers news updates and analysis for SPORTSCENTRE. Additionally, TSN’s Lindsay Hamilton is joined in-studio with GOLF TALK CANADA co-host Mark Zecchino to contribute reports over the course of the week. Adam Scully recaps each day of the Tournament with TSN’s MASTERS PRIMETIME.

Beginning daily at 10 a.m. ET throughout the Tournament, TSN AT THE MASTERS coverage features highlights, analysis from TSN’s panel, and curated look-ins from bonus feeds including Featured Groups; Holes 4, 5, and 6; Holes 15 and 16; and the famed Amen Corner. TSN AT THE MASTERS also airs on CTV for the third and final rounds.

The field of golfers converging in Augusta features many of the biggest names in the sport, including defending champion Jon Rahm, past Green Jacket winners Scottie Scheffler, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth, and many more, along with a quartet of Canadians: Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin, Nick Taylor, and 2003 Masters champion Mike Weir.

Leading up to the Tournament, SPORTSCENTRE presents a series of essays, including:

Rory McIlroy’s continued chase for the career Grand Slam

2022 MASTERS champion Scottie Scheffler’s domination of the PGA TOUR and search for a second Green Jacket

Five years since Tiger Woods' return to glory

Defending champion Jon Rahm’s new path to Augusta National

TSN.ca and the TSN app provide up-to-the-minute breaking news, as well as scores, player profiles, highlights, and must-see moments, including digital-exclusive video analysis from TSN’s Masters panel and features. Bob Weeks provides daily analysis, one-on-one interviews with the Canadians in the field, as well as daily columns. Fans can connect with photos, videos, and viral content from the Tournament on TSN’s official Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X accounts.

Mercedes-Benz returns as multi-platform sponsor of the networks’ coverage of the MASTERS TOURNAMENT, featuring broadcast and digital assets across TSN, CTV, and RDS. Mercedes-Benz also becomes presenting sponsor of TSN’s DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE throughout the week.