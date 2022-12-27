Montreal Canadiens

Defenceman Justin Barron has been recalled from the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League, the Montreal Canadiens announced Tuesday.

Barron, 21, was acquired by the Canadiens in a deal with the Colorado Avalanche at the trade deadline in March.

The Halifax native has yet to make an appearance in 2022-23, but played in seven NHL games last season split between Colorado and Montreal, tallying one goal and one assist.

Barron was selected in the first round, 25th overall by the Avalanche in 2020.

The Canadiens face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins recalled blueliner Mark Friedman from the AHL on Tuesday ahead of a matchup with the New York Islanders.

Friedman, 27, had been re-assigned to the AHL before the NHL's holiday break.

The Toronto native has spent his entire career with the Penguins, dating back to the 2018-19 season.

Friedman has three goals and six assists in 42 career regular-season games, but has yet to play at the NHL level this season.

Colorado Avalanche

Goaltender Jonas Johansson and forward Charles Hudon were recalled from the Colorado Eagles of the AHL on Tuesday.

Johansson, 27, signed with the Avalanche in July, but has yet to make an appearance for the NHL club.

The Gavle, Sweden, native is 9-13-4 with a 3.42 goals-against average and .883 save percentage in 32 career games.

Hudon, 28, has played seven game for the Avalanche this season, but has yet to register a point.

The Alma, Que., native also signed with Colorado in July after spending five seasons with the Montreal Canadiens from 2015-2020.

The Avalanche play the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday.

St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues placed Torey Krug on long-term injured reserve Tuesday, stating the defenceman will be re-evaluated in six weeks.

Ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs, defenceman Tyler Tucker was recalled from the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds to fill the roster spot of Krug, who has a lower-body injury.

Carolina Hurricanes

Max Pacioretty was is a standard jersey at morning skate as the Carolina Hurricanes get ready to face the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

Pacioretty is working as a presumed extra, says team reporter Walt Ruff.

The 34-year-old forward is making progress in recovering from an Achilles injury, but has yet to make his debut for the Hurricanes since being acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights in July.