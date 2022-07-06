John Morris and Shannon Birchard have joined forces in mixed doubles curling.

Morris, who won Olympic mixed doubles gold with Kaitlyn Lawes in 2018 and also competed with Rachel Homan in Beijing in February, and Birchard announced their partnership Wednesday on social media.

"I'm very excited to partner with Shannon," Morris said in a post. "She's one of the top female curlers in the game and one of the best all-around players I've ever seen."

Winnipeg's Birchard also plays second for Kerri Einarson's four-woman team that has won three straight Canadian championships and earned bronze at this year's world championships.

Morris, of Canmore, Alta., was Kevin Koe's second for the past two seasons and won Olympic men's team gold in 2010 as Kevin Martin's third.

He and Homan were ousted in an extra end loss in the Olympic quarterfinals in Beijing.

The 43-year-old Morris indicated Wednesday he intends to play only mixed doubles in pursuit of a third straight appearance in Olympic mixed doubles in 2026.

"He is such a talented and smart player," Birchard said.

"He has so much experience in this discipline and I can't wait to learn from him and compete with him."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2022.