TSN reveals action-packed Toronto Raptors broadcast schedule, tipping off Oct. 27

TORONTO (October 17, 2023) – The Toronto Raptors take the court on TSN as the network announced today its broadcast schedule for the Raptors’ 2023-24 regular season. Canada’s Sports Leader delivers 41 Raptors games, beginning with pre-season action tonight (Tuesday, Oct. 17) against the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app. The complete broadcast schedule is available at TSN.ca.

Regular season coverage begins on Friday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET, as the Raps head to the Windy City to face team legend DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls.

Highlights of the 2023-24 TANGERINE RAPTORS BASKETBALL ON TSN broadcast schedule include:

TANGERINE RAPTORS BASKETBALL ON TSN features the network’s all-star broadcast team, led by the Canadian Screen Award-winning duo of play-by-play commentator Matt Devlin alongside game analyst Jack Armstrong. TSN’s Raptors broadcasts also feature host Kate Beirness, with analysts including Canadian Basketball Hall of Famer Leo Rautins, former NBA Coach of the Year Sam Mitchell, and WNBA All-Star and Canadian Senior Women’s National Team guard Kia Nurse. TSN Raptors reporter Kayla Grey delivers frequent updates from courtside. Josh Lewenberg provides comprehensive team news throughout the season.

TSN’s television coverage of the Raptors is complemented by live radio broadcasts of 41 regular season games on TSN 1050 Toronto, as play-by-play announcer Paul Jones is joined by analyst Jevohn Shepherd. The station also features reports from TSN 1050’s dedicated Raptors reporter Lewenberg, and pre-game shows hosted by Jim Tatti alongside Lewenberg and Warren Ward. Radio coverage is also available on TSN.ca, iHeartRadio.ca, and through live streaming via the TSN and iHeartRadio Canada apps. TSN 1050 Toronto’s complete Raptors schedule can be found here.

Throughout the season, TSN covers every angle on the Raptors and the NBA as a whole, including:

SPORTSCENTRE following the Raptors throughout the season, delivering breaking news, reports, and highlights

THE SHIFT WITH KAYLA GREY features interviews with prominent NBA players and team personnel throughout the season, behind-the-scenes vlogs, and special event coverage highlighting the intersection of sports, life, and culture

TSN.ca and the TSN app provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, scores, game recaps, as well as daily comprehensive coverage of the NBA, including regular columns from Lewenberg

TSN’s Wesley Cheng contributes updates and insights from a sports betting perspective, with odds from TSN’s official sportsbook FanDuel

TSN BarDown rounds up the biggest trending stories on the Raptors, all season long

TSN’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts provide up-to-the-minute breaking news, scores, photos, videos, and trending content from the court and beyond, as well as TSN’s TikTok account breaking down big news and highlighting hot topics from the NBA

MuchMusic VJ Kwesi Kwarko-Fosu shines a light on the off-court side of the Raptors, discussing cultural topics from music to fashion and beyond

DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE features guests from around the league to chat basketball all season long

TSN’s wall-to-wall coverage of the 2023-24 NBA season also features a massive schedule of games featuring US-based teams, live coverage of the NBA ALL-STAR WEEKEND, and extensive NBA PLAYOFFS action.

Sponsors of TANGERINE RAPTORS BASKETBALL ON TSN for the 2023-24 season include FanDuel, Burger King, Mary Brown’s, Subway, Hyundai, and TD Bank.

Comprehensive French-language coverage of the Toronto Raptors is available on RDS, beginning with the Friday, Oct. 27 matchup against the Chicago Bulls.