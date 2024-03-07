Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Edmonton Oilers

Veteran forward Sam Gagner has been assigned to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors after clearing waivers on Wednesday.

Dylan Holloway was also loaned to the Condors on Thursday.

Gagner, 34, was signed to a one-year, two-way contract by the Oilers on Oct. 31 for his third stint with the team.

The 5-foot-11 centre has five goals and 10 points in 27 games this season with a cap hit of $775,000.

Drafted sixth overall by the Oilers in the 2007 draft, Gagner has 197 goals and 529 points in 1,042 career games split between the Oilers, Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks, Detroit Red Wings, and Winnipeg Jets.

Holloway, 22, has three goals and one assist in 32 games so far this season.

Minnesota Wild

Forward Marat Khusnutdinov's U.S. work visa has been issued according to Michael Russo of The Athletic, clearing the way for him to join the Minnesota Wild after signing an entry-level deal with the team last week.

Russo reports he will fly all day Friday and arrive in Minnesota Friday evening. If the Wild practice on Saturday, he would likely join the team and stake for the first time as a member of the organization.

The 21-year-old recorded four goals and 16 assists for 20 points in 49 games for HK Sochi during the 2023-24 Kontinental Hockey League season. He was a second-round pick by the Wild in 2020.