Battalion score three unanswered en route to win over Petes

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Ty Nelson capped off a run of three unanswered goals from the North Bay Battalion as they defeated the Peterborough Petes 3-1 on Thursday.

Peterborough's Justin DeZoete opened the scoring to put the Petes (3-2-0) up 1-0, 9:16 into the first.

In the second, Kyle Jackson got North Bay (4-2-0) on the board, nearly five minutes in, followed by Kyle McDonald, who scored 10:19 into the period. Nelson added an empty-netter with 38 seconds remaining to seal the win.

Dom DiVincentiis saved 21-of-22 shots in the win. Michael Simpson stopped 36 shots for the Petes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2022.