OHL roundup: De Mastro orchestrates big win for Steelheads
The Canadian Press
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Ethan De Mastro scored at 16:48 of the third period to lead the Mississauga Steelheads to a 3-2 Ontario Hockey League victory over the visiting Oshawa Generals on Saturday.
Luca DelBelBelluz and James Hardie also scored for the Steelheads, who lead the Central Division with a 5-1-0-0 record. The Steelheads outshot the Generals 27-24.
Brett Harrison and Calum Ritchie scored for the Generals (3-3-0-1).
COLTS 4 GREYHOUNDS 3 (OT)
SOO, ONT. — Jacob Frasca scored the winner at 1:58 of overtime as the Barrie Colts edged the host Greyhounds 4-3.
Cooper Matthews, Carter Lowe and Callum Chisholm also scored for Barrie (4-2-0-0).
Mark Duarte and Bryce McConnell-Barker had two goals for the Soo (2-3-3-0), while Mark Duarte netted a single.
ATTACK 5 SPITFIRES 4 (OT)
OWEN SOUND, ONT. — Colby Barlow scored the game-winning goal at 1:18 of overtime as the Owen Sound Attack edged the Windsor Spitfires.
Servac Petrovsky, Cedrick Guindon, Nolan Seed and Ethan Burroughs also scored for Owen Sound (4-3-0-0).
Alex Christopoulos and Matthew Maggio each scored twice for Windsor (4-0-2-0).
FRONTENACS 6 STORM 1
KINGSTON, ONT. — Francesco Arcuri scored twice and added an assist as Kingston defeated Guelph 6-1.
Paul Ludwinski, Owen Outwater, Matthew Soto and Adam Cavallin also scored for the Frontenacs (4-1-0-1).
Cooper Walker scored for Guelph (1-4-1-0).
ICEDOGS 7 FIREBIRDS 3
NIAGARA, ONT. — Juan Copeland scored twice as the Niagara Icedogs downed the visiting Flint Firebirds 7-3.
Pano Fimis, Declan Waddick, Pasquale Zito, Nolan Dann and Kevin He also scored for Niagara (3-3-1-0).
Luca D'Amato, Coulson Pitre and Kaden Pitre scored for Flint (3-3-0-0).
OTTERS 4 SPIRIT 3 (OT)
ERIE, ONT. — Malcolm Spence scored twice, including the game winner 1:31 into overtime as the Erie Otters edged the visiting Saginaw Spirit.
Elias Cohen also had two goals for the Otters (2-3-0-2).
Josh Bloom and Roberto Mancini had two goals Saginaw (4-2-1-0), while Josh Bloom added a single.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2022.