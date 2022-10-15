MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Ethan De Mastro scored at 16:48 of the third period to lead the Mississauga Steelheads to a 3-2 Ontario Hockey League victory over the visiting Oshawa Generals on Saturday.

Luca DelBelBelluz and James Hardie also scored for the Steelheads, who lead the Central Division with a 5-1-0-0 record. The Steelheads outshot the Generals 27-24.

Brett Harrison and Calum Ritchie scored for the Generals (3-3-0-1).

COLTS 4 GREYHOUNDS 3 (OT)

SOO, ONT. — Jacob Frasca scored the winner at 1:58 of overtime as the Barrie Colts edged the host Greyhounds 4-3.

Cooper Matthews, Carter Lowe and Callum Chisholm also scored for Barrie (4-2-0-0).

Mark Duarte and Bryce McConnell-Barker had two goals for the Soo (2-3-3-0), while Mark Duarte netted a single.

ATTACK 5 SPITFIRES 4 (OT)

OWEN SOUND, ONT. — Colby Barlow scored the game-winning goal at 1:18 of overtime as the Owen Sound Attack edged the Windsor Spitfires.

Servac Petrovsky, Cedrick Guindon, Nolan Seed and Ethan Burroughs also scored for Owen Sound (4-3-0-0).

Alex Christopoulos and Matthew Maggio each scored twice for Windsor (4-0-2-0).

FRONTENACS 6 STORM 1

KINGSTON, ONT. — Francesco Arcuri scored twice and added an assist as Kingston defeated Guelph 6-1.

Paul Ludwinski, Owen Outwater, Matthew Soto and Adam Cavallin also scored for the Frontenacs (4-1-0-1).

Cooper Walker scored for Guelph (1-4-1-0).

ICEDOGS 7 FIREBIRDS 3

NIAGARA, ONT. — Juan Copeland scored twice as the Niagara Icedogs downed the visiting Flint Firebirds 7-3.

Pano Fimis, Declan Waddick, Pasquale Zito, Nolan Dann and Kevin He also scored for Niagara (3-3-1-0).

Luca D'Amato, Coulson Pitre and Kaden Pitre scored for Flint (3-3-0-0).

OTTERS 4 SPIRIT 3 (OT)

ERIE, ONT. — Malcolm Spence scored twice, including the game winner 1:31 into overtime as the Erie Otters edged the visiting Saginaw Spirit.

Elias Cohen also had two goals for the Otters (2-3-0-2).

Josh Bloom and Roberto Mancini had two goals Saginaw (4-2-1-0), while Josh Bloom added a single.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2022.