OHL roundup: Frontenacs rally in third to clip Colts in Barrie

BARRIE, Ont. — Alex Belanger scored at 17:39 of the third period to snap a 4-4 tie as the visiting Kingston Frontenacs rallied from 4-2 deficit in the third period to defeat the Barrie Colts 5-4 in Ontario Hockey League action on Saturday.

Maleek McGowan, Francesco Arcuri, Linus Hemstrom and Ben Roger also scored for the Frontenacs (7-3-0-1).

Connor Punnett, Evan Vierling, Tai York and Ethan Cardwell scored for the Colts (5-3-1-1), who outshot the visitors 35-27.

---

STING 3 BULLDOGS 1

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Bulldogs scored first, but the Sarnia Sting scored all the rest of the goals in recording a 3-1 victory at FirstOntario Centre.

Nolan Burjke, Marko Sikic and Angus MacDonell scored for the Sting (7-4-1-0), who outshot the hosts 29-21.

Avery Hayes scored for the Bulldogs (3-6-1-0).

---

KNIGHTS 4 WOLVES 5

LONDON, ONT. — Ethan MacKinnon's goal at 8:55 of the third period proved to be the winner as the London Knights outlasted the visiting Sudbury Wolves 5-4.

George Diaco, Jackson Edward, Sam Dickinson and Brody Crane also scored for the Knights (5-5-1-0).

Landon McCallum, Nick DeGrazia, Kieron Walton and Evan Konyen scored for the Wolves (3-7-1-0).

---

SPIRIT 4 STEELHEADS 3 (OT)

SAGINAW, ONT. — Roberto Mancini scored the winner 52 seconds into overtime as the Saginaw Spirit tripped the Mississauga Steelheads.

Matyas Sapovaliv, Pavel Mintyukov and Josh Bloom also scored for the Spirit (6-5-1-0).

Zakary Lavoie, Zander Veccia and Owen Beck scored for the Steelheads (7-3-1-0).

---

OTTERS 7 SPITFIRES 4

ERIE, ONT. — Colby Saganiuk scored twice and added two assists as the Erie Otters defeated the visiting Windsor Spitfires 7-4.

Brett Bressette, Liam Gilmartin, Kaleb Smith, Carey Terrance and Spencer Sova also scored for the Otters (6-4-0-2).

A.J Spellacy, Matthew Maggio, Thomas Johnston and Oliver Peer scored for the Spitfires (8-1-3-0).

---

ATTACK 5 STORM 2

OWEN SOUND, ONT. — Deni Goure scored twice, Matthew Papais had a goal and two assists. and the Owen Sound Attack defeated the visiting Guelph Storm 5-2.

Teddy Sawyer and Thomas Chafe also scored for the Attack (8-4-0-0).

Jett Luchanko and Ryan McGuire scored for the Storm (2-8-2-0).

---

FIREBIRDS 8 GENERALS 7 (SO)

FLINT, MICH. — Gavin Hayes, Braeden Kressler and Riley Piercey each scored twice as the Flint Firebirds outlasted the Oshawa Generals 8-7 in a shootout.

Coulson Pitre also scored for the Firebirds (7-5-0-0), who outshot the visitors 43-25 before the shootout decided the game.

Brett Harrison scored twice for the Generals (5-4-0-2), with singles netted by Ty Petrou, Jordyn Ertel, Cameron Butler, Stuart Rolofs and Calum Ritchie.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2022.