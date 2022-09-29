6h ago
OHL Roundup: Simpson, Robertson lead Petes to shootout win over Otters
PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Michael Simpson stopped all three shots he faced, and Tucker Robertson scored the lone goal of the shootout as the Peterborough Petes defeated the Erie Otters 5-4 on Thursday.
Simpson made 32 saves in regulation and overtime for the Petes (1-0-0). Nick Lardis scored twice, including the equalizer in the third period after Justin DeZoete cut the deficit to 4-3.
Robertson opened the scoring for Peterborough.
Christian Kyrou, Bruce McDonald, Brett Bressette and Carey Terrance all scored for the Otters (0-0-0-1). Marshall Nicholls made 21 saves, in addition to saving two out of three in the shootout.
---
STEELHEADS 4 ICEDOGS 3 (OT)
ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Zakary Lavoie capped off his hat trick by scoring the game-winning goal in overtime to lift the Mississauga Steelheads to a 4-3 win over the Niagara IceDogs on Thursday.
James Hardie also scored for the Steelheads (1-0-0). Pasquale Zito scored the equalizer in the third period, while Aidan Castle and Brenden Sirizzotti also netted goals of their own for the IceDogs (0-0-1).
---
GENERALS 2 COLTS 1
BARRIE, Ont. — Beckett Sennecke and Dylan Roobroeck both scored as the Oshawa Generals handed the Barrie Colts a 2-1 loss on Thursday.
Patrick Leaver made 24 saves for the Generals (1-0-0). Hunter Haight scored the lone goal for the Colts (0-1-0).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2022.