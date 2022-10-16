SUDBURY, Ont. — Nathan Villeneuve's goal at 3:08 of overtime settled a see-saw Ontario Hockey League battle on Sunday as the Sudbury Wolves defeated the visiting Peterborough Petes 4-3.

The Wolves scored the game's first three goals before the Petes battled back to tie it with Samuel Mayer's goal at 9:08 of the third to force overtime.

Kieron Walton, Landon McCallum and Alex Pharand scored the other goals for the Wolves (3-3-1-0). Evan Konyen and Alex Assadourian each chipped in with two assists.

Sahil Panwar and J.R. Avon had the other goals for the Petes (4-2-1-0), who trailed 3-0 after the first period and 3-2 heading into the third.

The Petes outshot the Wolves 35-32.

---

67's 6 STORM 3

OTTAWA — Brady Stonehouse scored twice and added an assist as Ottawa defeated Guelph 6-3. Tyler Boucher added two goals for the unbeaten 67's (6-0-0-0), with teammates Jack Matier and Vinzenz Rohrer netting singles. Michael Buchinger, Braeden Bowman and Cooper Walker scored for Guelph (1-5-1-0).

---

KNIGHTS 4 BULLDOGS 2

HAMILTON, ONT. — Sean McGurn scored a goal and added an assist as the visiting London Knights defeated the Hamilton Bulldogs 4-2. Ryan Del Monte, Denver Barkey and Sam Dickinson also scored for London (1-3-1-0). Florian Xhekaj and Cole Brown scored for Hamilton (3-3-0-0).

---

RANGERS 6 FIREBIRDS 2

KITCHENER, ONT. — Carson Rehkopf scored three times as the Kitchener Rangers flattened the Flint Firebirds 6-2. Joseph Serpa added two goals, while teammate Mitchell Martin netted one for Kitchener (1-5-0-0). Gavin Hayes and Brennan Othmann scored for Flint (3-4-0-0).

---

STEELHEADS 3 STING 2

MISSISSAUGA, ONT. — James Hardie's unassisted goal at 12:36 of the third period proved to be the winner as Mississauga squeezed past Sarnia. Zakary and Owen Beck also scored for the Steelheads (6-1-0-0), who were outshot 35-28. Max Namestniko and Nolan Burke scored for the Sting (4-3-0-0).

— This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2022.