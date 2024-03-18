Saunders, Powers open mixed doubles championship with win

FREDERICTON — With Canadian Sports Hall of Fame inductee Colleen Jones serving as coach, the team of Luke Saunders and Marlee Powers opened the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship on Sunday with a 6-5 Pool B victory at the Aitken Centre.

Powers and Saunders, from Halifax Curling Club, edged Evan Van Amsterdam and Paige Papley of Edmonton's Thistle Curling Club in the opening draw of the 32-team championship.

In other Pool B games, Pierre Lanoue and Kelly Tremblay of Boucherville, Que., defeated Nancy Martin and Steve Laycock of Martensville, Sask., 8-4; Jackie McCormick and Trevor Bonot of Stratton, Ont., edged Jim and Jaelyn Cotter of Vernon, B.C., 7-6; and Aaron and Amanda Sluchinski of Airdrie, Alta., rocked Greg and Lauren Cheal of Lennoxville, Ont. 9-1.

In Pool A play, Alex Robichaud and Melissa Adams of Fredericton, N.B., defeated Jasmin Gibeau and Audrey Laplante of Buckingham, Que., 9-2; Laura Walker and Kirk Muyres of Sherwood Park, Alta., defeated Rylan and Madison Kleiter of Saskatoon, 7-4; Tyler Tardi and Andrea Kelly beat Felix Asselin and Laurie St-Georges of Montreal 7-4; and Brayden Stewart and Chaelynn Kitz of Minnedosa, Man., beat Tyler Williams and Ruth Siciliano of Whitehorse, Yukon, 11-3.

One of the featured games in Pool C was Pierre-Luc Morissette and Emilia Gagne of Quebec City beating Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing of Barrie, Ont., 10-7. In other games, Greg Smith and Jessica Wiseman of St. John's, Nfld., beat Riley Sandham and Brendan Craig of Guelph, Ont., 9-4; Dustin Kalthoff and Christie Gamble of Saskatoon, Sask., edged Lisa Weagle and John Epping of Toronto 6-5; and Taylor Reese-Hansen and Corey Chester of Victoria, B.C., edged Lauren Wasylkiw and Shane Konings of Unionville, Ont., 7-6.

In Pool D, Jean-Francois Charest and Veronique Bouchard of Chicoutimi, Que., beat Robert Desjardins and Anne-Sophie Gionest, also of Chicoutimi, 8-3; Brett Gallant and Jocelyn Peterman edged David Mathers and Lynn Kreviazuk of Ottawa 10-9; Colton and Kadriana Lott of Winnipeg Beach, Man., whipped Victor Pietrangelo and Jessica Zheng of Niagara Falls, Ont., 10-0; and Tyrel Griffith and Jennifer Armstrong of Saint John, N.B., defeated Edward and Jenny White of Crapaud, P.E.I., 7-6.

There are four draws scheduled for Monday. The championship runs from Sunday to March 22.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2024.