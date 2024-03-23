LIVE BLOG: Canada leads Trinidad and Tobago in Copa America qualifier
A spot in the summer's Copa America is on the line as Canada takes on Trinidad and Tobago in a last chance qualifier from Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.
The Canadian men's national soccer team has never competed in a Copa America.
This year's tournament is scheduled to take place from June 20-July 14 in the United States.
Canada 1 vs. Trinidad and Tobago 0
Second Half
80th Minute - Larin subbed off
JRR enters for Larin.
70th Minute
Shaf comes in for Ike.
61st Minute - Cyle Larin opens the scoring
Larin’s left footed finish opens the scoring!
55th Minute
46th Minute - Second half underway
Scoreless at the half
42nd Minute - Tajon Buchanan shown yellow card
22nd Minute
Canada comes close again with Alphonso Davies sending one just wide.
14th Minute
Canada nearly on the board early, but a blocked shot keeps it 0-0
Canada's Starting XI
Here's Canada's starting 11 for their must-win game against Trinidad and Tobago.