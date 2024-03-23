A spot in the summer's Copa America is on the line as Canada takes on Trinidad and Tobago in a last chance qualifier from Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

The Canadian men's national soccer team has never competed in a Copa America.

This year's tournament is scheduled to take place from June 20-July 14 in the United States.

Canada 0 vs. Trinidad and Tobago 0

First Half

--

Here's Canada's starting 11 for their must-win game against Trinidad and Tobago.

--