It’s the Summer of Soccer on TSN and CTV with CONMEBOL COPA AMERICA 2024™ and UEFA EURO 2024

TORONTO (June 5, 2024) – TSN and CTV are set to kick off the Summer of Soccer, as the networks today announced their comprehensive broadcast schedules for the CONMEBOL COPA AMERICA 2024™ and UEFA EURO 2024. TSN, CTV, and TSN+ combine to deliver complete coverage of every game of both tournaments, beginning with the UEFA EURO opener between hosts Germany and Scotland on Friday, June 14, all the way to Championship Sunday, the culmination of both tournaments, on Sunday, July 14.

TSN’s broadcast team is on-site in Atlanta as the Canadian Men’s National Team competes in the opening game of the COPA AMERICA against defending COPA AMERICA and FIFA WORLD CUP™ champions Leo Messi and Argentina on Thursday, June 20 at 7 p.m. ET on TSN, CTV2, RDS2, TSN.ca, CTV.ca, RDS.ca, and the TSN, CTV, and RDS apps.

TSN’s full broadcast schedule for the CONMEBOL COPA AMERICA 2024™ is available here, and the UEFA EURO 2024 schedule is available here.

TSN’s coverage of CONMEBOL COPA AMERICA 2024™ features host James Duthie leading TSN’s panel alongside analyst Kevin Kilbane and the Canadian men’s national team’s all-time record cap holder Atiba Hutchinson. TSN’s Luke Wileman and Steven Caldwell deliver the call for Canada’s games, with Matthew Scianitti reporting from pitch-side and BarDown’s Daniel Zakrzewski on-site delivering additional updates.

TSN’s UEFA EURO 2024 coverage features host Wileman leading TSN’s panel alongside analysts Caldwell, Kilbane, and Hutchinson. Canadian women’s national team forward Janine Beckie joins the broadcast as special contributor. TSN delivers pre- and post-game shows for every game of the UEFA EURO 2024 tournament.

Leading up to and throughout both tournaments, SPORTSCENTRE keeps fans up to date with breaking news, reports, highlights, and in-depth analysis.

TSN.ca and the TSN app deliver preview features on teams and players to watch, breaking news, comprehensive video analysis, game day match previews, scores, recaps, and extended game highlights.

Soccer fans can also turn to TSN’s official social media platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok for photos, videos, features, and daily content from both tournaments, highlighted by DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE airing live every weekday. Fans can also access TSN content throughout both tournaments through Google OneBox.

Two continental champions will be crowned when both tournaments culminate on Championship Sunday (Sunday, July 14), a historic day for international soccer, with pre-game coverage starting at 2 p.m. ET on TSN, CTV, TSN.ca, CTV.ca, and the TSN and CTV apps.

Ford has signed on as a sponsor of TSN’s UEFA EURO 2024 broadcast coverage.

Complete French-language coverage of the CONMEBOL COPA AMERICA 2024™ is available on RDS.