Julia Grosso is about to get some company in Serie A.

Italian champions Roma announced the signing of Canada forward Evelyne Viens on Friday.

The 26-year-old L'Ancienne-Lorette, Que. native signs from Swedish side Kristianstad.

Viens will wear the No. 7 shirt.

"I am really excited to join AS Roma,” Viens said in a statement. “It is a club with high expectations and I am honored to be part of such a great club. I cannot wait to step on the field wearing AS Roma colors and I want to help the team to win trophies."

Internationally, Viens has been capped 21 times by Canada, scoring four goals. She was a member of the squad at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Viens becomes the first ever Canadian to play for Roma and the second CanWNT player in Italy alongside Juventus's Grosso.