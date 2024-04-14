Switzerland's Tirinzoni beats Sweden's Wrana in Players' Championship final

TORONTO — Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni defeated Sweden's Isabella Wrana 6-5 on Sunday to win the Princess Auto Players' Championship.

Tirinzoni forced Wrana to play a low-percentage in-off with her final shot of the eighth end in the women's final.

The Swedish skip could only manage a single to give the second-ranked Swiss side the victory.

The competition is the final event on the Grand Slam of Curling calendar.

Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., was scheduled to play Italy's Joel Retornaz in the men's final later Sunday at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2024.