Walker, Muyres move to 3-0 at Canadian mixed doubles curling championship

FREDERICTON — Laura Walker and Kirk Muyres earned a 9-3 win over Jasmin Gibeau and Audrey Laplante to improve to 3-0 at the Canadian mixed doubles curling championship Monday.

Walker and Muyres, Curling Canada's top-ranked duo this season, started strong with seven points over the first four ends in the late afternoon draw.

Gibeau and Laplante (0-3) managed to get three back in the next two ends, but conceded after giving up another two points in the seventh.

Walker and Muyres represented Canada at the 2018 world championship and earned a bronze medal in Ostersund, Sweden.

Andrea Kelly and Tyler Tardi also moved to 3-0 with a 9-6 win over Chaelynn Kitz and Brayden Stewart (1-2).

Tardi was a mixed doubles semifinalist last year with teammate Rachel Homan, who is currently competing in the world women's championship in Sydney, N.S.

Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant, the 2019 national champions and world silver medallists, looked to join the front-running 3-0 teams when they faced Jennifer Armstrong and Tyrel Griffith on Monday evening.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2024.