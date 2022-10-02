CALGARY — The Calgary Hitmen scored four goals in the first period, then traded offensive outbursts the rest of the way Sunday to defeat the visiting Regina Pats 7-3 in one of two Western Hockey League games on the schedule.

Oliver Tulk scored three times for Calgary, which improved to two wins and an overtime loss in three outings. Zac Funk, Matteo Danis, Grayden Siepmann and Riley Fiddler-Schultz chipped in with singles. Tyson Galloway had three assists, while Funk had two.

Jaxsin Vaughan, Alexander Suzdalev and Tye Spencer scored for the Pats (2-3), who were badly outshot 46-27.

SILVERTIPS 4 ROYALS 0

In Everett, Wash., Jackson Berekowski scored two goals and netminder Braden Holt stopped all 28 shots he faced as the Silvertips trumped the visiting Victoria Royals 4-0.

Ryan Hofer and Vincent Lamanna also scored, while teammate Ben Hemmerling added two assists for the Silvertips, who won their third game in as many outings. Victoria slipped to 0-4.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022.