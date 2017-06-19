TORONTO (June 19, 2017) – Summertime football touches down on TSN as Canada’s Sports Leader today announced its comprehensive CFL ON TSN broadcast schedule. TSN’s exclusive live coverage of the 2017 season features all 81 regular season games, all four divisional playoff matchups, and the 105thGREY CUP presented by Shaw – one of 60+ iconic championship events that live on TSN – live from TD Place Stadium in Ottawa on Sunday, November 26 (visit TSN.ca for the complete CFL ON TSN broadcast schedule).

In the lead up to the season opener, CFL ON TSN gets fans primed with a triple threat of preview specials on Tuesday, June 20: the 30-minute CFL TOP 50 PLAYERS at 8 p.m. ET on TSN, followed immediately by the 30-minute 2017 CFL FANTASY DRAFT SPECIAL at 8:30 p.m. ET on TSN, and the 2017 CFL PREVIEW SPECIAL, breaking down the biggest storylines heading into the new season, airing at 9 p.m. ET on TSN.

Highlights of TSN’s 2017 CFL ON TSN broadcast schedule include:

THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL presented by The Brick kicks off the 2017 CFL season on Thursday, June 22 at 7 p.m. ET on TSN with the Montreal Alouettes hosting the Saskatchewan Roughriders

GREY CUP title in a championship game rematch at home against the Calgary Stampeders on Friday, June 23 at 7 p.m. ET on TSN CFL ON TSN: CANADA 150 WEEKEND celebrates Canada’s sesquicentennial with four marquee games featuring the Calgary Stampeders hosting the Ottawa Redblacks on Thursday, June 29; the BC Lions visiting the Toronto Argonauts, and the Montreal Alouettes visiting the Edmonton Eskimos on Friday, June 30; and the Saskatchewan Roughriders open their new home at Mosaic Stadium with a matchup versus the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday, July 1

The CFL’s iconic Labour Day weekend rivalries return on Monday, September 4, with the Edmonton Eskimos visiting the Calgary Stampeders, and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats hosting the Toronto Argonauts

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats host the Canadian Football Hall of Fame Game on Friday, September 15 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Enshrined in the Hall will be CFL stars Anthony Calvillo, Kelvin Anderson, Geroy Simon, and Mike O’Shea.Former Calgary Stampeders’ President, Stan Schwartz, and former Coach of the University of Saskatchewan Huskies, Brian Towriss, will be inducted in the Builder category

Broadcast Team

Live CFL ON TSN broadcasts are anchored by the network’s decorated broadcast team, featuring play-by-play announcers Chris Cuthbert, Rod Black, and Gord Miller, alongside game analysts Glen Suitor, Duane Forde, and Matt Dunigan.

The popular CFL ON TSN panel is back for the 2017 season with host Rod Smith alongside fan-favourite analysts Dunigan, Chris Schultz, Milt Stegall, and Jock Climie.

Once again, CFL ON TSN broadcasts include Brian Williams as he brings fans in-depth features and interviews with key newsmakers, while TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor and TSN Football Expert Farhan Lalji break down the hot button issues impacting the league across TSN platforms. CFL ON TSN’s Kate McKenna and Derek Taylor also provide frequent contributions throughout the season.

TSN Radio

TSN Radio’s family of stations across the country provide live CFL coverage, as well as comprehensive pre- and post-game analysis throughout the season. TSN Radio is also the exclusive home of the 105th GREY CUP presented by Shaw at TD Place Stadium in Ottawa.

TSN Radio’s lineup of live CFL coverage, which can also be accessed online via TSN.ca and on tablets and mobile devices via the TSN GO and iHeartRadio apps, is as follows (visit each station’s home page for more details):

TSN 1050 Toronto – the official radio voice of the Toronto Argonauts, features live coverage of every game

TSN 690 Montreal – the official radio voice of the Montreal Alouettes, delivers exclusive English-language coverage of every Alouettes game, along with THE ALS THIS WEEK , airing every Monday night of the season at 7 p.m. ET, plus new weekly interviews with head coach Jacques Chapdelaine and general manager Kavis Reed

, airing Tuesdays at 6 p.m. ET TSN 1040 Vancouver – the official radio voice of the B.C. Lions features live coverage of every Lions game, plus the 3 DOWN RADIO show airing every Tuesday night. Hosted by Scott Rintoul, Giulio Caravatta, and Lowell Ullrich, the show features comprehensive news and discussion focusing on the Lions and the biggest subjects around the CFL

with Marshall Ferguson, featuring in-depth news and discussion surrounding the team TSN 1290 Winnipeg – fans of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers can tune in for extensive coverage of the team’s 2017 CFL campaign with BLUE BOMBER GAME DAY , delivering pre-game, halftime, and post-game broadcasts featuring Darrin Bauming, Troy Westwood, and Chris Walby

TSN Digital

TSN complements its CFL ON TSN broadcast campaign with a slate of digital content covering all angles of the league available on TSN.ca and the TSN GO mobile app. Highlights include:

Hash Marks – Daily news and roster updates from around the league

Fan-favourite fantasy football with the newly announced TSN CFL Fantasy Football

Comprehensive highlights and Must-See clips from every game

Up-to-the-minute scores, game recaps, and more

Weekly CFL fantasy football features by Scott Cullen

Photos, videos, and viral content posted across TSN’s official social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, and Instagram

TSN’s exclusive live coverage of every CFL game is available for live streaming and on-demand viewing to TSN subscribers via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN GO app. RDS delivers French-language coverage of 40 regular season CFL games, including all 18 Montreal Alouettes games, plus the complete CFL playoffs including the 105thGREY CUP presented by Shaw.

ESPN television networks and ESPN3 have exclusive rights to present all regular season and postseason CFL games in the United States, including the Eastern and Western Semifinals and Finals, and the 105th GREY CUP presented by Shaw.