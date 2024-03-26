With the 2024-25 curling season coming to a close, teams across the country are making changes to their lineups.

Follow all the roster moves here with TSN.ca's curling roster tracker.

Skylar Ackerman Stepping Away

March 26

Skylar Ackerman, the 22-year-old Saskatchewan skip who made her Scotties Tournament of Hearts debut in February, has decided to step away from competitive curling to "pursue further education in the healthcare field."

The team made the announcement on their FaceBook page.

"We will miss her bright smile, impeccable dedication to our team and the game, her in-turn in-offs to win games, and even her constant dad jokes. We’ve had an incredible past few years together," part of the FaceBook statement read.

Team Ackerman, rounded out by third Ashley Thevenot, second Taylor Stremick and lead Kaylin Skinner, had a very strong Tour season in 2023-24, capped off with a provincial championship to punch a ticket to the Scotties for the first time.

In Calgary, the Saskatchewan foursome got off to an impressive 3-0 start, eventually finishing with a 4-4 record which placed them in a five-way tie for the last playoff spot in Pool A. Due to their high last stone draw numbers, Team Ackerman did not advance.

"The rest of the team is excited to keep building and growing off what we’ve accomplished so far. One game out of playoffs at our first Scotties has left us hungry for more, and we can’t wait for the season ahead," the team said.

Team St-Georges parts ways with Kelly Middaugh

March 23

Team Laurie St-Georges, who has represented Quebec at the past four Tournament of Hearts, announced that they have parted ways with lead Kelly Middaugh.

Middaugh, a 24-year-old import curler from Ontario, had been with the team for the last two years.

"We created a lot of memories together and we will be forever grateful for the experiences on and off the ice," part of the statement read.

Skip Laurie St-Georges, third Jamie Sinclair, second Emily Riley and alternate Marie-France Larouche are also on the team.

Brittany Tran Leaving Team Skrlik

Brittany Tran

Third Brittany Tran is no longer with Alberta's Team Kayla Skrlik after a three-year partnership.

"We wanted to express our gratitude to Brittany for the integral role she played on our team," said the statement. "The successes we've had, lessons learned, and memories made will last a lifetime."

The 31-year-old helped Team Skrlik secure a Scotties berth in 2023, where they finished with a 4-4 record.

They dropped this year's provincial final to Team Selena Sturmay.

Jean-Michel Menard Returns

March 18

Jean-Michel Menard Quebec

Quebec curling legend Jean-Michel Ménard is returning to competitive curling.

The 2006 Brier champion and world silver medalist will play third for Felix Asselin's squad after the departure of his brother, Emile.

It's a week old news on Facebook but I'm still very excited to share that we will be adding none other than Jean-Michel Ménard to the squad for next season! LET'S GOOO!!!!! 🔥🚨 pic.twitter.com/H1IkoF7zzl — Félix Asselin (@fasselin94) March 25, 2024

It's with a heavy heart that I announce my men's curling team will be going without my brother in the future. What a ride it's been, and I will forever be grateful to have done it besides him. I love curling and I love my brother❤️ pic.twitter.com/S6fUR5yfHw — Félix Asselin (@fasselin94) February 26, 2024

The 29-year-old Asselin has represented Quebec at four Briers, but didn't qualify this year after losing the provincial final.

Mernard, 48, has competed in 11 Briers in his career, last making an appearance in 2017. He also won a World Mixed Curling Championship in 2022.

The team is rounded out by second Martin Crête and lead Jean-François Trépanier.

Jennifer Armstrong Steps Away to Focus on Mixed Doubles

March 13

Jennifer Armstrong, who played second for British Columbia's Team Corryn Brown this past season, has stepped away from four-person curling to focus on mixed doubles.

An announcement from Team Brown ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/YnkPwbYtoq — Team Brown (@TeamBrownBC) March 14, 2024

Team Brown, with Corryn Brown at skip, Erin Pincott at third and Samantha Fisher at lead, went 4-4 at the most recent Scotties in Calgary.

The 31-year-old Armstrong and partner Tyrel Griffith posted a 3-4 record at the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship in March, missing the playoffs.