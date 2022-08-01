Multiple teams jockeying for top spot in Soto sweepstakes

ESPN's Jeff Passan and New York Post's Jon Heyman agree: the San Diego Padres are still the favourites to land Washington Nationals' outfielder Juan Soto.

The 23-year-old lefty, whose career on-base percentage of .426 ranks first among active players with at least 2000 plate appearances, is thought to be causing a logjam in trade action so far.

This year has put the dead in deadline. Last year, it was slow, too. And then there were 36 trades in the last 48 hours.



At ESPN+, a look at the fulcrum of the deadline, Juan Soto, and how the tentacles of those talks helped grind the market to a halt: https://t.co/pTH3SPVuZQ pic.twitter.com/dNX1ximsl2 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2022

Meanwhile, The Athletic's Jim Bowden has reported the St. Louis Cardinals have offered a package including two young major leaguers: outfielder Dylan Carlson and infielder Nolan Gorman.

Additionally, the Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly become much more aggressive lately, as per Bob Nightengale.

At this time, it seems to boil down to the Padres, Cardinals and Dodgers, with the New York Yankees lurking. All eyes are on the Nationals and GM Mike Rizzo.

Yankees acquire rookie reliever Effross from Cubs

The New York Yankees have acquired right-handed relief pitcher Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs, as per Jack Curry of YES Network.

Yankees are acquiring righty reliever Scott Effross from the Cubs. — Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) August 1, 2022

In return, the Yankees sent right-handed pitcher Hayden Wesneski, their seventh ranked prospect as per MLB Pipeline.

Effross, who is 28 years old, was drafted by the Cubs in the 15th round of the 2015 MLB June Amateur Draft, and debuted with the team last season.

He has appeared in 47 games this season, with a 2.66 earned runs against and 50 strikeouts in 44 innings.

Injuries to relievers Michael King and Shane Greene created a weakness on the roster which this trade helps address.

In 67 career MLB games, Effross has a 2.91 ERA in 58.2 innings with 68 strikeouts.

Brewers trading star reliever Hader to Padres

As per ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Milwaukee Brewers are trading four-time All-Star relief pitcher Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres.

BREAKING: The Brewers are trading star reliever Josh Hader to the Padres, a source tells ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2022

In return, the Brewers are receiving major league closer Taylor Rogers, left-handed pitching prospectr Robert Gasser, outfield prospect Esteury Ruiz and major league right-handed pitcher Dinelson Lamet.

Hader has a 4.24 earned runs against with 59 strikeouts in 34 innings this season, his sixth in the major leagues.

The 28-year-old left-hander was drafted by the Orioles in the 19th round of the 2012 MLB June Amateur Draft, and was traded twice before debuting with Milwaukee in 2017.

In 269 career MLB games, Hader has a 2.48 ERA with 541 strikeouts in 316.1 innings pitched.

Phillies in on outfielders around the league

According to Jon Heyman, the Phillies are actively pursuing defensive help in the outfield, with the Oakland Athletics' Ramon Laureano being the top prize.

Phillies looking for some defense in CF. Ramon Laureano is the top of the market but not that likely to be moved. Sone other considerations: Michael A. Taylor, Jackie Bradley Jr. (Dombrowski Red Sox link), Jose Siri. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 1, 2022

Laureano is likely the best defensive outfielder on the market, though his low salary for the season ($2.45 million) will make him hard to pry from the Athletics.

Additionally, teams are likely to be wary of dealing for Laureano considering his injury history: in five major league seasons, his high for games played is 123, and he has played more than 90 games just once in those five campaigns.

Padres looking at '11 or 12' players

As the San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee reports, the San Diego Padres are in on 'eleven or twelve' players across the majors; this includes, most importantly, Juan Soto.

All things told, the Padres have been mentioned in talks regarding Chicago Cubs All-star catcher Willson Contreras, Cubs outfielder Ian Happ, Angels RHP Noah Syndergaard and Cubs relief pitcher David Robertson.

Everything seems to revolve around the Padres because of their wealth of high-level prospects - some of whom have graduated to the major leagues this season. like left handed pitcher Mackenzie Gore, and some who are nearing the top of prospect lists, like outfielder Robert Hassell III.

Currently 57-46 and holding the second of three wild card slots, the Padres are positioned to be major players in the next 24 hours.

Braves acquire Adrianza, designate Cano for assignment

The Atlanta Braves have completed a trade with the Washington Nationals, sending minor league outfielder Trey Harris in exchange for infielder Ehire Adrianza. In a corresponding move, the Braves designated second baseman Robinson Cano for assignment.

The #Braves today acquired INF Ehire Adrianza from the Washington Nationals in exchange for OF Trey Harris. The club also designated INF Robinson Canó for assignment. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 1, 2022

Adrianza, who is 32-years-old, is hitting .179 with no home runs in 31 games in this, his 10th major league season. The Venezuela native was originally signed by the San Francisco Giants and debuted for them in 2013.

He played 109 games for the Braves in 2021, where he was used as a second baseman, third baseman, shortstop, left fielder and centre fielder at various times.

In 605 career MLB games, Adrianza has a .240 batting average, 21 home runs and 180 runs scored.